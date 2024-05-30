Prep notes: Volcano Vista's Aguino stacks new offers

May 29—Volcano Vista senior-to-be Kenyon Aguino has added a pair of Division I offers in the last week, from North Dakota and Northern Colorado.

The 6-foot-7 power forward is up to six D1 offers, including New Mexico State, San Jose State, Cal Poly, and Cal State-Northridge.

Aguino said he doesn't yet have a schedule to make any official visits, though he expects to once the next school year begins.

Aguino plays with the ABC Prep club team, Spotlight, a group that includes now former Atrisco Heritage guard Latavious Morris and recently graduated Cleveland High guard Daniel Steverson.

But Aguino said he has no plans to jump ship from the high school ranks, as Morris and Los Lunas' Jalin Holland have in recent weeks, to finish out his senior season at a prep school.

Aguino said he'll be back at Volcano Vista as the Hawks attempt a super rare four-peat in Class 5A.

"Just because of the program we've built, and being a part of that these last three years," he said.

But Aguino said part of him understood why some of his peers have left.

"Everybody's needs ... are different," he said. "Everyone needs to do what is best for them."

But he will miss seeing them next season.

"Playing against them these last three years was always great competition," Aguino said. "I'm gonna miss those battles with them."

Aguino will spend June with his Volcano Vista team before getting back into the club schedule in July.

Meanwhile, Aguino's Volcano Vista teammate, David Lunn, who just completed a terrific freshman campaign, earlier this week received his second Division I offer, from West Virginia. He previously had one at Howard.

Lunn also has a football scholarship offer from Penn State.

THIS AND THAT: Volcano Vista shortstop Sixx Arnold on Wednesday announced on social media her commitment to the University of New Mexico. "I'm ready to bring my passion and commitment to the UNM family!" she wrote. ... Former Cibola High standout Connie Limon (Connie Vau when at Cibola) is the new girls basketball coach at Organ Mountain. ... Former Piedra Vista High girls basketball standout Lanae Billy has signed to play at D1 Weber State after previously competing at Fort Lewis College in nearby Durango, Colorado. ... Yeh-Nhi Wilson, the dynamic playmaking guard for Organ Mountain's boys basketball team, has signed with New Mexico Highlands.