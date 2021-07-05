Prep Notes: Villareal in comfort zone as coach at Sandia

Jul. 5—Although Greg Villareal is moving from Miami to Albuquerque, this will be a move of comfort.

The 40-year-old, who graduated from McCurdy Charter School in Española and who is the nephew of Volcano Vista girls basketball coach Lisa Villareal, has been named as Sandia High School's new volleyball coach.

Villareal has spent most of the last 20 years coaching in south Florida, most recently as the boys volleyball coach at Braddock High in Miami.

He replaces Megan Holland, who resigned after the 2021 season — which, technically, didn't exist for Sandia, as the school opted out of playing a season.

"After all those years in Miami, I thought it was time to get back to New Mexico," Villareal said. He will teach physical education and sports medicine at Sandia, he said.

"When I was looking around, New Mexico wasn't the only area I was looking at," he said. "But Sandia had that background of having a quality program, coming off two great coaches, (Kris) Borland and Holland, and knowing the area itself. I just hope to fit in nicely with (Sandia) and continue that success."

* Volcano Vista also will have a new coach this fall. Jessie Diehl will be the Hawks interim coach.

She replaces Dawn C'de Baca who recently retired. She was the first varsity volleyball coach at Volcano Vista.

HASBERRY TO HIGHLANDS: One of the key pieces of Cleveland High's boys state championship basketball season this year, guard Nate Hasberry, has signed with New Mexico Highlands.

The 6-foot-2 Hasberry proved to be one of the most dynamic guards in the state during his career, which ended with the Storm winning the Class 5A title in May at the Pit.

"We talked to a couple of schools, trying to figure out the best fit for me," Hasberry said. "And I felt Highlands was the perfect fit for me."

The Cowboys' style, he added, also blends well with his skill set.

"Their playing style is up and down, and I'll fit right in, because that's how we played at Cleveland," Hasberry said. "I just can't wait to play for them."

Hasberry said he probably will be a shooting guard or perhaps a small forward in Las Vegas. He averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds last season for Cleveland.

AN EARLY CHANGE: Cibola High guard Azia Himeur signed to play women's basketball for Eastern New Mexico in Portales.

But she is making the same move her coach, Josh Prock, is. Prock left Eastern after eight seasons to take over at West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.

And Himeur is going to follow him. Both schools are Division II.

"He was, like, 'Would you like to come with me?' " Himeur said. "I was, like, of course!"

Prock had offered the 5-foot-7 Himeur a scholarship in her junior season at Cibola. She said she'll play guard or small forward.

"He had always been super persistent, and I grew to have a liking towards him," she said.

GATORADE GIRLS TRACK: Centennial High thrower Ku'upualiliapihamekealoha "Lia" Pili has been named New Mexico's girls track and field Athlete of the Year.

She won both the shot put and discus titles at the recent Class 5A state meet in Albuquerque. She went undefeated in both events this season.