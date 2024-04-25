Prep notes: Time for the Richard Harper track and field meet, metro tennis and golf tournaments

Apr. 25—It could easily be argued that outside of the state meet, the Richard Harper Memorial Track and Field meet is the prep event that brings together more of the state's best athletes than any other event in any sport.

And such will be the case again this week at Academy, as 26 schools gather for the incredibly popular, and extremely competitive, two-day meet.

Twelve of the 14 field events are scheduled Friday morning, either at 9 or 11. The remaining two, boys/girls discus, will be held Saturday morning.

The boys and girls 3,200-meter finals are slated for noon Friday, followed by the prelims in all the remaining running events, except for the 1,600 and 800.

The running program on Saturday starts at 9:30 a.m., and will include the 800 and 1,600 finals.

As always, the field is super elite. Class 4A power Los Alamos is entered. Also from outside the metro area, Capital, Farmington, Piedra Vista and Santa Fe are in the field.

A majority of the metro-area programs will be there, as well: Cleveland and Rio Rancho, plus all 13 Albuquerque Public Schools programs, and also Belen, Los Lunas, Valencia, Hope Christian and Sandia Prep.

METROS: There are two Albuquerque Metro Championship events in the next few days.

The tennis tournament will conclude on Saturday morning at Academy. The golf tournament is Monday at Los Altos Golf Course.

Tennis is already underway, and there is daily action with the final rounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Academy.

The Chargers, Hope Christian, St. Pius, Bosque School, Sandia Prep, Cleveland and Rio Rancho joined the 13 APS teams for tennis. The championship matches in singles and doubles are 10 a.m. Saturday at Academy.

Those same 20 schools will be at Los Altos Golf Course for metros on Monday.

There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start; spectators can rent carts for the day for $22.

THIS AND THAT: Sandia eighth-grader Kaiyah Benally, who already had a Division 1 offer from New Mexico State, has added new offers from Stephen F. Austin in Texas and also Wichita State. And North Texas also has offered Benally. ... Two Atrisco Heritage wrestlers have signed their national letters of intent. State champion Anastacio Martinez (the 5A winner at 127 pounds) has signed with Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin, while Jonathan Pacheco, the state runner-up at 145, signed with Penn State-Behrend in Erie.