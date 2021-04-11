Prep Notebook: Three high school baseball players make college choices

Apr. 11—Three Burlington-Edison High School baseball players have announced which college teams they'll be joining after this spring's COVID-abbreviated season with the Tigers.

Will Watson, Garner Christensen and Colby Arnold signed letters of intent Wednesday, with Watson headed to California Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, Christensen to San Joaquin Delta Community College in Stockton, California, and Arnold to Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin.

Watson will join a Division III program that has had six appearances in its NCAA tournament and 24 players drafted by Major League Baseball franchises. The Kingsmen won a national championship in 2017 under coach Marty Slimak.

Christensen will join an acclaimed San Joaquin Delta program that saw alum Dean Kremer make his Major League Baseball debut with the Baltimore Orioles last year. The Mustangs won the state community college championship in 2018 — a year that saw the program nationally ranked as high as No. 2 — and reached the state semifinals in 2019.

Arnold will join an NCAA Division III program that plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference under head coach Jeremy Snow.

This year's Burlington-Edison team is off to a 2-2 start and is scheduled to face Anacortes on Tuesday.

VanderKooy honored

Caitlin VanderKooy of Mount Vernon Christian has been honored by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association as an athlete of the week.

The prep sports governing body honored the sophomore after her stellar performance at the Northwest 2B/1B meet in La Conner, where she won the 100-meter dash and 200 dash, and ran on the winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.

