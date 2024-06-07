Prep notebook: Mead, Lewis and Clark announce new athletic directors

Jun. 6—Mead and Lewis and Clark recently announced the hiring of athletic directors.

Mead named Northwood Middle School principal Troy Hughes as its new AD. His 23 years in education includes time as an English teacher and vice principal and he has coached wrestling and football. Hughes officially starts on July 1.

Hughes replaces longtime AD John Barrington, who retired in March. Lynn Coleman served as the interim athletic director for the completion of the school year.

LC named Marcus Scott to the position. Scott, who starts in July, was the Assistant Director of Student Organization and Leadership at Eastern Washington University. Scott's university bio describes him with "over a decade of experience in athletic administration, coaching and program development."

Scott replaces David Hughes, who was placed on administrative leave in December and subsequently retired. Spokane Public Schools athletics/activities program manager Austin Johnson was acting AD through the end of the school year.

Diving: Alma Smith, a two-time state champion for Cheney High School and diver with Inland Empire Diving Club, recently competed at USA Diving Zones, where he placed second and fourth in Zone E in the 1-meter and 3-meter events respectively.

Smith secured placement at the 2024 USA Diving Junior National championships directly into the semifinals, to be held in Morgantown, WV, Aug. 2-6.

Girls basketball: The rosters for the 27th Annual Washington All-State Girls Basketball Classic in Spokane, June 22, were released last week and the East teams were heavily populated with Spokane-area players.

4A/3A: Sloane Gardner, jr. (Mt. Spokane); Julianna Jeross, sr. (University); Eden Sander, jr. (Central Valley); Addison Wells Morrison, so. (Mead); Grace Sheridan, fr. (Ridgeline); Kayla Jones, jr. (Ferris). 2A/1A: Makenzie Fager, so. (Shadle Park); Emma Bryant, so. (Deer Park), Ashlan Bryant, fr. (Deer Park); Ayanna Tobeck, sr. (Lakeside); Taylee Phelps, so. (Freeman); Charde Luat, sr. (Medical Lake). 2B/1B: Zoe Galbreath, so. (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague); Kendall Denny, jr. (Liberty); Hailey Demler, sr. (Colfax); Ella Johnson, jr. (Kettle Falls); Karsen Brashears, sr. (Wilbur-Creston-Keller); Tenice Waters, fr. (Reardan).