Prep notebook: Local softball stars exit March with a bang

Apr. 2—When it comes to high school softball in Alabama, you generally want to be playing at your best when May rolls around.

Of course, it never hurts to start a little early.

It may be April now, but the performances by local softball stars in the final week of March will likely be remembered for weeks and months to come.

A perfect game, a no-hitter, a hit for the cycle, game winning home runs — just about every mind-boggling stat a player can achieve in the sport of softball was done right here in this area last week.

Possibly the hottest team in the entire state during March was the Austin Black Bears. Austin finished with a 19-2 record in March and won the Morgan County softball tournament for the third consecutive time.

The Black Bears' star, senior Abby Lindsey, left her mark on the tournament by pitching a five-inning perfect game on Friday in a 7-0 win over Danville. Lindsey struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced.

A few days earlier, another Morgan County pitcher also turned in a dominant outing.

In a 5-0 win over Arab last Tuesday, Priceville's Elizabeth Murphy tossed a complete game no-hitter, striking out six batters and having a lone walk as the only blemish.

Priceville is 23-11 so far this season and finished third in the Morgan County tournament.

Pitchers couldn't hog all the spotlight though, and, not to be outdone, Athens' Morgan Stiles showed exactly why she was the Daily's 5A-7A Player of the Year in 2023. The senior hit for the cycle during Athens' 18-4 win over Marshall County on Wednesday, finishing the game with three RBIs.

The week ended with the Morgan County softball tournament, which took place for the first time since 2022 after weather canceled 2023's play.

Twenty-six games were played across three days with 14 of those games on Saturday.

Here were a few notable performances from the tournament:

—Danville's Adily Alberti hit a game-winning three-run homer in a 3-1 win over Priceville at the Morgan County Tournament on Friday. She also had two hits and two RBIs in a 12-2 win over Decatur.

—West Morgan's Chasity Rikard homered, singled and drove in four runs in a 5-4 win over Brewer at the Morgan County Tournament on Thursday. She also pitched six innings for the win, striking out seven. On Saturday, Rikard struck out 11 in a shutout 3-0 win over Danville.

—Brewer's Gracie Lawrence pitched two complete game shutouts for the Patriots on Saturday in a 2-0 win over Priceville and a 7-0 win over West Morgan. Lawrence allowed just five combined hits and struck out 12 in the two wins.

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2