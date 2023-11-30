Prep Notebook: Former area coaches Carter, Fair reach title games

Nov. 30—Darryl Carter has done more than get his first playoff win as a head coach. Now he's on the cusp of being a state champion.

Carter is in his first year at Heidelberg, which will face Charleston in the Class 2A title game Friday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. He landed the job after leading Shannon's program for 11 seasons.

The Red Raiders made the playoffs every year under his watch — and lost in the first round every time.

"There's nothing new I changed," Carter said. "I'm doing the same thing I was doing (at Shannon). ... I've got a good group that's willing to do whatever I ask them to do and is making themselves available."

The former Louisiana-Monroe standout was a Tupelo assistant coach for five seasons (2004-08) before being named head coach at Kemper County. He was unable to win a playoff game in his three years there.

Carter's Shannon teams were consistently competitive but just couldn't get over that first-round hump. At Heidelberg, he inherited a team that went 5-7 last season and reached the second round of the playoffs. Carter saw a lot of potential in the program, and now the Oilers (11-3) are playing in their first state championship game.

"It's something to see," he said. "It's kind of even-keeled for me. That's how I always am, even-keeled if it's going good; if it ain't, same thing. ... I always tell them, 'Don't make it about me.' I'm just another guy that's trying to help them become better young men, and I happen to do it on the field."

From a schematic standpoint, Carter took some of Heidelberg's existing Wing-T concepts and worked them into his multiple offense approach. He ran the Wing-T as a player at Northeast Jones — which is just a few miles down the road from Heidelberg — so it was a smooth transition.

The Oilers' offense is run by freshman quarterback Chase Craft, who has accounted for 2,501 yards and 31 touchdowns passing and running.

"I was allowed to bring in guys I wanted on my staff," Carter said. "I was able to do some things I wanted to do that I wasn't able to do (before). I commend my administration and everybody for that."

Fair's big game

Carter isn't the only former area coach playing for a gold ball this week.

Michael Fair, who spent seven seasons at Lafayette (2016-22), has his Grenada team playing in the 6A title game against West Jones Friday night. It's the Chargers' first championship game appearance.

Fair won a title in his first year at Lafayette, and he also won one at Pillow Academy in 2010.

"Grenada football is important here and has been for a long, long time," he said. "These folks turn out for all the home games, and it's been great to watch. To see them get to experience this playoff run has been a lot of fun."

One reason for Grenada's success this year is Fair's son, Charlie, the quarterback. Charlie Fair has passed for 2,186 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Chargers also have veteran tailback Macaleb Taylor, who has rushed for 1,825 yards and 21 TDs.

"Charlie's had a good year," Fair said. "He makes good decisions and distributes the ball really well for us, been a good leader for us. Macaleb in the backfield has done a great job. ... He's a special player."

Saturday hoops

Saturday's basketball slate includes three notable showcases.

Baldwyn is hosting the annual Doc Vandiver Classic, which will feature mainly boys games. There are several quality matchups, including West Union versus Saltillo and Madison Central versus Booneville.

South Pontotoc's Cougar Classic will feature a big-time girls showdown between No. 1 Pontotoc and No. 4 Ingomar. Also, Lafayette's girls take on perennial contender Choctaw Central, and the No. 8 South Pontotoc girls battle No. 9 Itawamba AHS.

Okolona is hosting the Bobby Ford Shootout. Aberdeen, Bruce, Calhoun City, Potts Camp and West Lowndes are all participating.

