PREP: Norwalk places fourth at Ashland Invitational

Aug. 8—ASHLAND — The Norwalk High School girls tennis team placed fourth on Saturday at the Ashland High School Invitational.

Megan Miller placed third for the Truckers t first singles, while the rest of the NHS lineup each placed fifth.

Miller opened with a win over an opponent from Wooster Triway (8-3) before an 8-1 loss to a player from Shelby.

At second doubles, Sidney Sage lost to Ashland (8-1) then topped a New Philadelphia opponent (8-4). Kendall Hammersmith won over Mansfield Madison (8-5) and lost to Shelby (8-1) to also place fifth at third singles.

The first doubles team of Dezi Hernandez and Brooke Meade opened with a tight loss vs. Findlay, 8-7 (6), then responded with an 8-2 win over Madison. At second doubles, Aria Beard and Lauren Brown opened with a close loss vs. New Philadelphia (8-6) before responding with a narrow victory over Ashland, 8-7 (4).

Norwalk's challenging early season schedule continues on Monday at Port Clinton, followed by a trip to Edison on Wednesday and Findlay on Friday.

Willard 5, Galion 0

GALION — The Crimson Flashes opened the season on Friday with a non-league sweep over the host Tigers.

Summer Kennard got things going for the Crimson Flashes with a win over Lydia McCabe (6-2, 6-2) at first singles. Naomi Schag defeated Keiah Coulter at second singles in a sweep (6-0, 6-0), while Madelyn Shaarda beat Taylor Henry (6-1, 6-0) at third singles.

The first doubles team of Natalie Rothhaar and Ashley Hamons beat Emma Maguire and Emma Ross (6-4, 6-4). At second doubles, Dakota Cok and Moriah Slone topped Kenzie Bowman and Zoe Reagan (6-1, 6-3).

Willard is at Clyde on Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

Buckeye Central, 378, New London 454

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats lost their first dual match of the season on Friday with a non-league loss to Buckeye Central at Millstone Hills golf course.

Playing 18 holes, Carter Eibel led New London with a 44-46—90. He was followed by Tyler Twining with a 57-61—118, Kendyl Moffit with a 65-56—121, and Tate Landis with a 63-63—125.

Also for the 'Cats, Max Smith shot a 67-65—132 and Kory Smith added a 71-67—138.

New London hosts Mapleton on Monday in its Firelands Conference opener.