Prep hoops: Bulldog hoops sweeps Washington

Jan. 24—WASHINGTON — After going two weeks without a game, both the Ottumwa girls and boys basketball teams have followed similar scripts to earning a pair of wins in their return to the hardwood.

The Bulldog girls used 16 more steals on Monday at Washington to pull away from the Demons just three days after 25 steals lifted Ottumwa to an Iowa Alliance Conference south division win over Des Moines Hoover. Ottumwa outscored the Demons 13-3 in the second quarter, pulling away for a 48-29 road win while the Bulldog boys pulled away late for a 68-61 win over Washington scoring 10 of the final 11 points with two of Ottumwa's 14 steals clinching the narrow victory.

The Washington and Ottumwa boys battled deep into the final minutes with the game on the line, exchanging the lead four times in the fourth quarter. Parker Derby scored on a behind-the-back pass from Rahsha Pope to give OHS a 60-59 lead before Pope drove for a tough basket with under two minutes left, opening a three-point lead for the Bulldogs.

Rajan Roth both missed potential game-tying 3-pointers with just over a minute remaining, but two offensive rebounds allowed Roth to draw a foul and sink a free throw cutting Ottumwa's lead to 62-60. Brown then found Derby for a lay-up before Pope scored off a steal by Derby and closed out the game with a steal and lay-up as time wound down.

Brown led the Bulldog boys (6-3) in the win, scoring 19 points as Ottumwa pulled another close win after holding off Des Moines Hoover, 49-43, on Friday. Brown added 18 points and a team-leading four assists, Nehemiah Wolfing scored 12 and Derby added 10 points along with a team-leading nine rebounds.

"It was one of those games that was very physical," Ottumwa boys head coach Neil Hartz said. "They got hot from 3-point range and we had to weather the storm for a bit. We got contributions from a lot of guys on offense which helps open up things for Trae.

"In the end, I'm so proud of these guys they just keep battling and finishing games now."

The Ottumwa girls (8-2) were paced by a balanced attack. Brylee Jaeger, who had six of the 16 steals for the Bulldogs, matched Camdyn Crouse and Hunter Caldwell in scoring a team-high nine points in the victory.

"It was an outstanding job by our girls on both ends," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe Vandenberg said. "Defensively, we ended up switching to man, which is something we haven't done a lot of this year.

"Offensively, we were so balanced and played in transition very well."

Both the Ottumwa girls and boys return to Iowa Alliance south division play on Thursday at Des Moines North. The Bulldogs return home on Saturday to host Burlington in a varsity doubleheader at Evans Middle School Gymnasium starting at 1 p.m.