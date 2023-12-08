Prep hoops: Bronson girls beat Centreville

BRONSON — Length, athleticism, tough defense and size were all in the recipe for Bronson's success on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings opened the season with a win over visiting Centreville, 53-19.

Bronson played in a 1-3-1 matchup defense, it looks to be a grouping that will cause opposing teams problems this year.

Bronson's Lydia Wells heads in to score two points against Centreville on Thursday.

"We've played with it for the last three, four years and I want to get a look at it early in the season," Bronson coach Tony Lasky said following Thursday's win. "Frankly, it gets our best athlete on the top and she's a handful to handle. It allows us to be really long on the wins and can help create easy baskets for us."

Centreville turned the basketball over quite often in the contest as Bronson's defense was both smothering and efficient. The length and size of the Vikings also proved to be a problem for Centreville in the contest.

"We fought tough against a very good Bronson team," Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. "They were at a different level tonight and we have to work to elevate our game and execution as the season progresses."

So both teams still have things to work on. Lasky mentioned his team struggling at times to put the ball in the hoop. But with their size and ability to control the game defensively, they will be able to still win games when the ball isn't going in the basket.

Bronson led 15-4 after one quarter and 29-8 at halftime. The Vikes would out-score Centreville 14-6 in the third and 10-5 in the final quarter. Centreville made 7-of-10 from the foul line compared to 6-of-14 for Bronson.

Bronson's Jaiden Hayes steals a ball from Mara Webb in prep hoops action on Thursday.

Kendalynn Bernheisel led Centreville with six points while Mara Webb tossed in four. Abbe Wherrett, Drew Alexander, Berkley Shingledecker and Paris Lugo all scored two points and Mary Stears made a free throw.

Aubree Calloway led Bronson with 17 points, Brealyn Lasky knocked down 14 points. Payton Springstead added five while Ava Hathaway, Roni Bir and Ashlynn Harris each scored four. Lydia Wells added three and Ryleigh Fee added two points.

Mendon starts 2-0

The Mendon girls won each of their season-opening games this week. Defense looks to be another big part of Mendon's gameplan for the season as they knocked off Union City 53-21 on Tuesday and Bellevue 51-20 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Lady Hornets were led by Jadyn Samson with 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals while Jenna Scheffler scored 11 points and four rebounds. Makennah Mullin tossed in 10 points with eight rebounds and five blocks, Cienna Nightingale scored seven points with eight rebounds. Gracie Schultz threw in six points with seven assists, both Brianna Heitkamp and Brielle Bailey scored two points. Lila Schinker added three points.

On Thursday, Mendon was led by Samson with 17 points, Schultz scored 10 points while Nightingale added eight points and eight rebounds. Scheffler tossed in seven points with eight rebounds, Bailey added four points and Mullin scored three with nine boards.

Colon starts 2-0 as well

Colon has opened the season with a pair of victories in girl's hoops. On Monday, the Lady Magi beat Adrian Lenawee Christian 52-33. Colon held Lenawee scoreless in the opening quarter.

Reese Williams scored 23 points to lead the way, she added seven assists with five steals. Macey Burgess scored 14 points with seven rebounds and five blocks while Allison Vinson tossed in 10 points. Kelsey Burgess and Liv Johnson both added two points while Raegan Thaxton made a free throw.

On Thursday, Colon beat up on Battle Creek St. Philip, 66-25.

Williams poured in 20 points with seven blocks, six assists and five steals. Macey Burgess finished with 11 points and 11 boards, Kelsey Burgess scored 14 points. Vinson and Lily Preston both had five points, Megann Mullins and Thaxton each scored four and Ruby Bower added three.

Burr Oak splits games

The Burr Oak girls split games to open the season this week, beating Will Carleton Academy on Thursday 32-8 but falling to

On Thursday, Braylyn Hernandez and Elaine Holtom each scored nine points. Cristal Hernandez added eight wight six rebounds and six steals while Saryia Cornejo scored four points with nine rebounds, Inez Ultz added two points.

Tuesday saw the Lady Bobcats fall to Waldron, 20-18. Holtom scored six while Hernandez added five. Cornejo added four, Amy Ledyard put in three while Cristal Hernandez scored two.

Three Rivers beats Constantine

Three Rivers opened up the season with a 58-39 win over Constantine on Tuesday.

Allie McGlothlen tossed in 14 points with 17 rebounds in the win. Dani Glass scored a team-high 15 points while Jennaya Decker added 12 with four steals. Annabelle Gill scored nine points.

Constantine was led by Jaedyn Herlein with 154 points. Sienna Salisbury scored seven, Bella Cullifer tossed in six points while Jaelyn Buglione added five. Lilly Hofmeister scored three, both Lily Peters and Olivia Herlein added two.

