Prep highlights: Columbia River boys soccer stands alone after beating Ridgefield 3-0

Apr. 18—The Columbia River Rapids boys soccer team made quick work of Ridgefield, taking down the Spudders 3-0 Saturday at Kiggins Bowl.

In the matchup of undefeated 2A Greater St. Helens League teams, Columbia River remains on top at 5-0.

Elliot McClafferty scored off a rebound in the fifth minute, and Alex Harris scored in the 23rd minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Alexis Castrejon added the third goal with 36 minute to play.

Stars of the day

— Maizy Whitlow, Ridgefield softball, went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and four RBI in the Spudders' 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Hockinson.

— Leanna Russell, Woodland softball, struck out seven Fort Vancouver batters in five innings, and also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI in the Beavers' 2A GSHL victory.

— Gabby Ventura, Columbia River softball, 2 for 4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot as the Rapids beat Mark Morris in the 2A GSHL matchup.

— Annette Chang, Union girls swimming, won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 1.81 seconds, and also won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.97 in a meet that featured eight area teams.

— David Moore, Seton Catholic boys soccer, scored a goal on a penalty kick and assisted on the Cougars other three goals in a 4-1 win over King's Way Christian.