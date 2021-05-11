Prep highlights: Camas soccer stays unbeaten

May 11—Jeremy Mohn scored the game's only goal in the 65th minute as the Camas boys soccer team remained unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over Mountain View on Monday in Camas.

"We made a few tactical changes at halftime," Camas interim co-coach Richard Gooch said. "We were trying to get the guys to move off each other a bit more. They were kind of stagnant in the first half. We just wanted them to pick up the tempo and read each other, work as a unit, and not just sit back and own their position."

Camas created several opportunities in the second half, but could not convert until Ethan Jud took a shot that bounced off the Mountain View goalkeeper. Mohn punched in the rebound for the goal.

Stars of the day

— Annika Yeh and Kaila Bonawitz, Mountain View girls golf, each shot 2-over 37 at Fairway Village to tie for the low round in a match against Evergreen.

— Kierra Wilcox, Evergreen bowling, had a high game of 228 in a match against Prairie. Her 599 series was tops among all bowlers.

— Naleigha Stalcup, Prairie softball, went 2 for 4 with two home runs and six RBI in a 15-5 win over Evergreen.

— Carter Hotchkiss, Battle Ground baseball, hit a walk-off RBI single as the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat Mountain View 5-4.

— Jaelyn Sotelo, Skyview bowling, rolled a 602 series with high games of 205 and 200 in a match against Camas.

— Russell Fearington, Evergreen baseball, hit a two-RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings against Prairie. The Plainsmen won 7-6 in eight innings, overcoming a 6-0 deficit.