PREP GOLF: West Point sweeps county crowns; Sutter siblings earn medalist honors
Apr. 11—West Point's varsity golf teams took care of business on the links — again.
The Warriors — behind medalist performances from Rawlin Sutter and Brooklyn Sutter — notched their fourth and third straight Cullman County Golf Tournament titles, respectively, on Thursday following two days of terrific — and wet — play at Chesley Oaks and Cross Creek.
West Point's junior varsity boys completed the sweep with a championship of their own.
See capsules below.
------
Varsity Boys
West Point — 629
Cold Springs — 700
Fairview — 726
Hanceville — 771
Vinemont — 777
Good Hope — 805
------
All-Tournament Team
Rawlin Sutter, West Point — 141
TB Pendley, West Point — 153
Clayton Terry, Cold Springs — 162
Ty Peppers, Cold Springs — 166
Kobe Payne, Fairview — 169
AJ Ballew, West Point — 172
Eli Voce, Cold Springs — 172
------
Varsity Girls
West Point — 485
Fairview — 624
Vinemont — 714
Cold Springs — 734
------
All-Tournament Team
Brooklyn Sutter, West Point — 146
Charli Aris, West Point — 166
Allie Freeman, West Point — 173
Abby Lee, Vinemont — 178
Jacie Blackwood, Fairview — 194
------
Junior Varsity Boys
West Point — 812
Fairview — 827
Vinemont — 923
------
Junior Varsity Boys Medalist
Brooks Wilkins — 194
