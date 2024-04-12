PREP GOLF: West Point sweeps county crowns; Sutter siblings earn medalist honors

Apr. 11—West Point's varsity golf teams took care of business on the links — again.

The Warriors — behind medalist performances from Rawlin Sutter and Brooklyn Sutter — notched their fourth and third straight Cullman County Golf Tournament titles, respectively, on Thursday following two days of terrific — and wet — play at Chesley Oaks and Cross Creek.

West Point's junior varsity boys completed the sweep with a championship of their own.

See capsules below.

------

Varsity Boys

West Point — 629

Cold Springs — 700

Fairview — 726

Hanceville — 771

Vinemont — 777

Good Hope — 805

------

All-Tournament Team

Rawlin Sutter, West Point — 141

TB Pendley, West Point — 153

Clayton Terry, Cold Springs — 162

Ty Peppers, Cold Springs — 166

Kobe Payne, Fairview — 169

AJ Ballew, West Point — 172

Eli Voce, Cold Springs — 172

------

Varsity Girls

West Point — 485

Fairview — 624

Vinemont — 714

Cold Springs — 734

------

All-Tournament Team

Brooklyn Sutter, West Point — 146

Charli Aris, West Point — 166

Allie Freeman, West Point — 173

Abby Lee, Vinemont — 178

Jacie Blackwood, Fairview — 194

------

Junior Varsity Boys

West Point — 812

Fairview — 827

Vinemont — 923

------

Junior Varsity Boys Medalist

Brooks Wilkins — 194

