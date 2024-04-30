PREP GOLF: West Point claims sectional crown; Vinemont boys, Lee also advance to sub-state

Apr. 29—West Point's varsity boys golf team carded an overall score of 295 on Monday to win the Class 5A, Section 4 Tournament at Cherokee Ridge Golf Course.

Bailey Sutter spearheaded the winning effort — the Warriors held off Randolph and Scottsboro by nine shots — with a 6-under 66 to earn medalist honors. Rawlin Sutter (67), TB Pendley (74), Braxton Morton (88) and Case Pinion (89) were next in line for West Point, which will now head to Twin Bridges Golf Club next week to compete in sub-state.

The top two teams and top two individuals not on qualifying teams will advance to state.

Vinemont's varsity boys also claimed a sub-state berth following a Top 4 finish at the Class 3A, Section 4 Tournament at Joe Wheeler State Park.

The Eagles, along with Abby Lee, will compete at sub-state next week at RTJ Silver Lakes.