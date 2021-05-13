Prep Golf Roundup: Willmar Cardinals get to play on The Classic Course at Madden's Resort

May 13—BRAINERD — The Moorhead boys golf team, led by Ian Simonich's 69, shot a 307 to take first place in the Brainerd Invitational on The Classic Course at Madden's Resort on Wednesday

Willmar took eighth in the 12-team field with a 357.

"The boys got to experience a beautiful golf course today, but at the same time, a very challenging course," Willmar head coach Joe Kuehn said. "In order to put a good score together today, you had to be in the fairway and had to be very good on the greens.

Every hole had some sort of penalty hazard. The greens were always surrounded by large, deep bunkers."

Joe Wisocki led the Cardinals with an 81, good for 13th place.

Willmar's next meet is at 1 p.m. Monday at the Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud. It's a Central Lakes Conference meet.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Moorhead 307 ... (2) Alexandria 320 ... (3) Brainerd 320 ... (4) Detroit Lakes 326 ... (5) Buffalo 334 ... (6) Pequot Lakes 336 ... (7) Becker 352 ... (8) Willmar 357 ... (9) Crosby-Ironton 361 ... (10) St. Cloud Tech 362 ... (11) Rocori 364 ... (12) Sauk Rapids 385.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1)Ian Simonich, M, 69 ... (2) Arthur Ylitalo, Buf, 76 ... (3) Cole Proctor, Brain, 76 ... (4) Tyler Seeling, PL, 77 ... (5) Easton Lammers, M, 78.

WILLMAR — Joseph Wisocki 81, Justuce Gee 88, Colin Bos 93, Nathan Marthaler 95.

West Central meet — Benson

It was a great day for Minnewaska's golf teams. Minnewaska's boys team won the West Central Conference meet with a 155.

The Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls also took first with a 191.

The boys team was led by Cole Harste and Mason McGinty. The duo were co-medalists. Each shot 38.

The girls team was led by Annika Stenerud, who had a 44 to tie for medalist honors with Benson's Alissa Maurer.

The girls played the front nine at Benson Golf Club. The boys played the back nine.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska 155 ... (2) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 167 ... (3) Benson 169 ... (4) BOLD 179 ... (5) Melrose 183 ... (6) Montevideo 196 ... (7) Sauk Centre 203

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Cole Harste, Min, and Mason McGinty, Min, 38 ... (3t) Charlie Hanson, M/CA, 39 and Riley Larson, Minn, 39 ... (5t) Hunter Kostelecky, Min, Brady Loge, M/CA and Ryan Tolifson, B, 40

MINNEWASKA — (1t) Harste 38 (1t) McGinty 38 (3t) Larson 39 (5t) Kostelecky 40

MORRIS/CA — (3t) Hanson 39 (5t) Loge 40 (10t) Jaxon Hilbrands 43 (7t) Mason Erickson 45

BENSON —(5t) Tolifson 40 (9) Tyler Hadfield 42 (10t) Ben Peterson 43 (13t) Abe Peterson 44

BOLD — (8) Noah Boen 41 (17t) Drew Sagedahl 45 (20t) Will Hanson 46 (24t) Carter Bremseth 47 (24t) Andy Bahl 47

MONTEVIDEO — (17t) Jayson Nichols 45 (33t) Camden Helgeson 50 (44t) RJ Haas 55 (46) Jesse Rodeberg 58

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Minnewaska/BBE 191 ... (2) Melrose 202 ... (3) BOLD 211 ... (4) Montevideo 212 ... (5) Benson 213 ... (6) Sauk Centre 223 ... (7) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 252.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Annika Stensrud, Minn, and Alissa Maurer, Ben, 44 ... (3) Leslie Snow, BOLD, 45 ... (4t) Madelyn Kerfeld, SC, and Berkley Steffen, Minn, 46.

MINNEWASKA/BBE — (1) Stensrud 44 (5) Steffen 46 (9t) Paige Rupp 50 (13t) Arivia DeBoer 51 (13t) Morgan Schwinghammer 51

BOLD — (3) Snow 45 (16t) Juliana Kopka 54 (19t) Layla Pfarr 56 (19t) Kenna Henriksen 56

MONTEVIDEO — (8) Megan Stueck 48 (9t) Lana Rongstad 50 (19t) Jasmine Heim 56 (23t) Greta Rongstad 58

BENSON — (9t) Stacy Johnson 50 (23t) Gracie Mulder 58 (30t) Molly Jones 61 (35t) Susan Knutson 66

MORRIS/CA — (9t) Cassidy Asmus 50 (34) Quincy Mundal 65 (35t) Audrey Dorweiler 66 (37) Gabby Schneider 71