Prep Golf Roundup: Minnewaska/BBE fourth, Willmar ninth at Alexandria
May 3—ALEXANDRIA — The Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa girls golf team placed fourth while Willmar finished ninth at Saturday's Alexandria Invitational at Geneva Golf Club.
Host Alexandria was the team champion with a score of 306, beating second-place Maple Grove by eight strokes.
Led by Annika Stensrud's third-place round of 74, the Blue Jackets finished with a score of 361. Berkley Steffen placed 18th with an 88.
Willmar's Kessa Mara finished in a tie for 10th after carding an 84. Bailey Olson was second on the team with a score of 103, putting her in a tie for 40th place. As a team, Willmar finished with 410.
The medalist was Maple Grove's Lauren Contreras, who scored a 68, beating Alexandria's Hannah Boraas by a stroke.
Alexandria Invitational
Girls
Team scoring
(1) Alexandria 306 (2) Maple Grove 314 (3) St. Michael-Albertville 340 (4) Minnewaska/BBE 361 (5) Moorhead 377 (6) Elk River 382 (7) Rogers 392 (8) Staples-Motley 401 (9) Willmar 410
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Lauren Contreras, MG, 68 (2) Hannah Boraas, Alex, 69 (3) Annika Stensrud, M/BBE, 74 (4t) Elle Breuer, STMA; and Cora Larson, Alex, 75
MINNEWASKA/BBE — (3) Stensrud 74 (18) Berkley Steffen 88 (29t) Morgan Schwinghammer 97 (39) Paige Rupp 102
WILLMAR — (10t) Kessa Mara 84 (40t) Bailey Olson 103 (43t) Kennedy Mara 108 (52t) Chelsea Rohloff 115 (52t) Halle Mortensen 115
Fairmont Invitational
The Minnewaska boys golf team placed second at the Fairmont Invitational at Interlaken Golf Club.
The Lakers finished with a team score of 326. Blue Earth was the team champion with a score of 312. St. Peter was third with 331.
With three golfers in the top 10, Minnewaska was led by Cole Harste, who finished in a tie for second with a score of 77. Mason McGinty tied for seventh with 82 while Riley Larson tied for ninth with 83.
Blue Earth's Braden Gudahl took medalist honors with a 74.
Boys
Team scoring
(1) Blue Earth 312 (2) Minnewaska 326 (3) St. Peter 331 (4) Fairmont 337 (5) Marshall 354 (6) Jackson County Central 355 (7) Windom 375 (8) Worthington 383 (9) North Union (Iowa) 395 (10) Pipestone 403
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Braden Gudahl, BE, 74 (2t) Manning Lane, BE; Cole Harste, Min; and Kendall Nicolai, SP, 77 (5) Ashton Lloyd, BE, 79
MINNEWASKA — (2t) Harste 77 (7t) Mason McGinty 82 (9t) Riley Larson 83 (12t) Zach Gugisberg 84