PREP GOLF: Cullman's Cost records hole-in-one, Bearcats advance to state; Other locals move on as individuals

May 6—Cullman's Kate Cost recorded a hole-in-one at Canebrake Club in Athens on Monday en route to a round of 73 and the Bearcats advanced to the state tournament following a runner-up finish in the sub-state round.

Cost's memorable shot came on the par-3 third hole. The senior nearly jarred another on the eighth hole — as did teammate Jazmin Conn (79) on the 17th hole.

Sadie Graham (93) and Abbott Green (94) also contributed for Cullman, which will play in the state tournament at RTJ The Shoals next week.

Cost placed fourth overall followed by Conn in sixth.

"I really am incredibly proud of these young ladies," Cullman coach Jonathan Hayes said. "They have worked very hard to be in this position and now have earned a well-deserved trip to the state tournament."

Cullman's boys, meanwhile, fired a 288 to secure third as a team and narrowly miss out on a state berth. Mountain Brook (286) and Homewood (287) placed first and second, respectively, though Ben Shedd (70) qualified as an individual for the Bearcats.

Vinemont's Abby Lee will join him in Florence after shooting an 89 at RTJ Silver Lakes to place runner-up individually in her Class 1A-3A sub-state round.