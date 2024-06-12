PREP GOLF: Cullman trio named to North-South All-Star rosters

Jun. 11—Cullman's Jazmin Conn and Will Drake claimed spots on this year's North-South All-Star golf rosters, which were announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association last week.

Cullman's Jonathan Hayes, meanwhile, will serve as coach of the North boys team.

They join Cold Springs' Hayla Watson (cross country), Cold Springs' Casey Howell (cross country — coach), Cullman's Jake Dorough (basketball) and Good Hope's Ava McSwain (basketball) as other local North-South All-Star selections.