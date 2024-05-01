PREP GOLF: Cullman sweeps sectional titles; Cold Springs boys, West Point girls also advance to sub-state

Apr. 30—Cullman's varsity golf teams put together fine performances at Terri Pines on Tuesday.

Will Drake carded a 7-under par 65 to secure medalist honors and spearhead a team total of 285. Ben Shedd (72), John Lunsford (74), Jackson Yeager (74) and Aaron Byrd (74) also played well as the Bearcats captured the Class 6A, Section 4 title.

Kate Cost, meanwhile, guided Cullman's girls with a 73 to finish third overall. Jazmin Conn (86) and Abbott Green (105) also produced counting scores to help the Bearcats advance — and bring home the hardware — with a team total of 264.

Cullman will compete in sub-state at Canebrake Club next week.

"I'm incredibly proud of the girls and how they played through the extremely wet and soaked course," Cullman coach Jonathan Hayes said. "I'm over-the-moon happy for our girls and how we're playing right now. I truly love this entire team — one of my favorite teams I've coached in any sport over the past 25 years."

West Point's Brooklyn Sutter shot a 79 at RTJ The Shoals (Schoolmaster) to earn medalist honors. The Warriors also finished second (265) at the Class 5A, Section 4 Tournament to advance to sub-state, which is set for next week at Twin Bridges. Allie Freeman (88) and Charli Aris (98) contributed the other counting scores.

In the Class 1A-2A, Section 4 Tournament, Cold Springs' varsity boys finished third overall to advance to sub-state, which will take place at Cross Creek next week.

Ty Peppers shot a 79 at Deer Run Golf Course to make the All-Tournament Team.