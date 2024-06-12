PREP GOLF: Brayden Miller leading the pack at Day 1 of golf State Finals

Jun. 11—CARMEL — Fairfield junior Brayden Miller has the lead going into the final day of golf at the IHSAA state finals.

The third appearance at the championship event has Miller in a good spot, firing a score of 68 (4-under par) on the first day of action at Carmel's Prairie View Golf Club. Behind him are four others who also scored under par. Westfield's Jake Cesare, Zionsville's Andrew Wall and Bloomington South's "Happy" Gilmore all scored a first-round 70 (2-under par). Justin Hicks from Leo sits fifth with a 1-under 71.

After finishing 5-over par and 12th place overall his freshman year, Miller fired a 1-under par performance his sophomore year — placing sixth. Now, with one day to go, Miller is atop the charts of 108 golfers looking to continue the pattern of a six-spot improvement from his previous year.

The day began for Miller as early as anyone at the course Tuesday. The Falcon junior was tied in to the first group, teeing off on Hole 1 at 8 a.m. Providence junior Blaine Beckort, Westfield freshman Brayden Worthington and Evansville North senior Griffin Sohn joined Miller in the beginning group.

Beckort (4-over), Worthington (11-over) and Sohn (15-over) were outmatched by the Fairfield junior on Day 1.

Miller began the day with his first birdie on Hole 2, notching in second on Hole 5 before shooting his first bogey of the afternoon on Hole 6. To close out the front nine, Miller capitalized on the opportunity and birdied the final two holes on the front nine — including an impressive putt from a long distance.

A tamer back nine kept Miller at pace for an impressive day one. On a par-3 hole 15, Miller got out with just a pair of strokes. A bogey on Hole 17 was erased when Miller birdied the final hole of the afternoon to shoot 68.

Looking back at his prior experiences as a freshman and sophomore, the 4-under performance Tuesday is a new-best for the junior at the event. He shot 3-under in the first round last season before shooting two-over in the final round.

His six birdies on the first 18 holes is also a new best for Miller at the state competition. For reference, Miller shot four birdies combined in his freshman year and shot five during his two-day performance as a sophomore. The only other golfer to shoot six or more birdies was Gilmore — who also bogeyed five times in a see-saw afternoon.

HAARER LOOKING FOR TURNAROUND ON WEDNESDAY

In his freshman debut at the state finals, Westview's Luke Haarer fell victim to several bogeys. Playing in the fourth group at a 8:30 a.m. tee time, the Warriors' freshman bogeyed three of his first four holes, settling for a score of 41 (5-over par) on the front nine.

The first-time state golfer tried settling in on the back nine but fell into some trouble again. On his first day of action, Haarer finished tied for 63rd overall at 10-over par with a score of 82 on the difficult Prairie View course.

TOMORROW'S TEE TIMES

The final round of action begins Wednesday, back at Prairie View with all 108 golfers in swing to help crown a team and individual champion to close out the 2023-24 athletic calendar.

Westview's Haarer will begin the action from our area at 8:10 a.m. on Hole 10. Haarer will be joined by Jack Yewchuk (Penn, +11), Brock Wischmeyer (Shelbyville, +11) and Ryan Davis (Pendleton Heights, +16).

Miller begins round two at 9:30 a.m. back at Hole 1. He'll be joined by Justin Hicks (Leo, -1), Daymian Rij (Gibson Southern, even) and Alex Peck (Noblesville, +12).

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Elkhart County hasn't produced a winner of the state finals since Elkhart's John Williams shot a 72 to win in 1939 back when the championship was an 18-hole affair. The closest the county has gotten since was Elkhart Central's Dave Thomas in 1979 who finished as the runner-up at Old Oakland Golf Course in Oaklandon with a two-round score of 149.

