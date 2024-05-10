PREP GIRLS TRACK: Shields, Danville fifth in sectional

May 9—O'FALLON — The Danville girls track team's road to next week's IHSA Class 2A state meet at Charleston hit O'Fallon on Thursday for a sectional meet.

Nickiya Shields won the 100 meter hurdles (14.68 seconds) and the triple jump (11.16 meters) for the Lady Vikings and was fifth in the long jump (5.19m) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.05) to also qualify for those events.

Shields will not be alone in Charleston as Gabriela Huerta tied for first in the high jump (1.57m), Samantha Brown was fourth in the pole vault (2.97m), Taniyah Reynolds was eighth in the 100 meter dash (12.43) and Da'Sani Lewis was eighth in the 200 (26.17). All of them were able to meet the state qualifying standards.

Also, the 400 relay team of Reynolds, Jhe'Nyi Parker, Lewis and Ashanti Conaway took third with a time of 48.58 to qualify and the 800 relay team of Reynolds, Lewis, Parker Conaway took third at 1:42.39 to also qualify.

The Vikings ended up fifth in the meet and will now get ready for the state meet, which will begin on May 16.