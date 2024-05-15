PREP GIRLS TRACK: Seeger takes sixth in regional

May 14—OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger girls track team ended up sixth in a sectional at Benton Central High School on Tuesday but was able to advance individuals to next week's regional.

Hadessah Austin won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 28.15 seconds) and 3,200 (11:20.76) for the Patriots, while Adara Austin was second in the 3,200 (12:24.85) and Caleigh Purcell was third in the 300 hurdles (51.01).

The 3,200 relay team of Purcell, Adara Austin, Hayden Frodge and Hadessah Austin teamed up to win in 10:57.12.

North Vermillion was eighth with Riley Smith taking second in the 800 (2:33.99) and 1,600 (5:39.15) and Isabell Edney ended up second in the shot put (34-1 1/2).

Fountain Central was ninth with Brailey Hoagland taking second in the 400 (1:02.16) and third in the 100 (12.95).

The top three finishers in each event moved on to regionals next week at Lafayette Jefferson High School. The top three finishers in regionals next week will move on to the state meet on May 31 at Indiana University.