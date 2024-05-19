Prep girls track and field: Rainier shows out at district meet, claims team title

May 18—Ignited by six event wins and qualifying in 15 of 18 events for state, the Mountaineers piled up 156 points to secure the Class 2B District 4 team championship on Friday at W.F. West High School.

It puts Rainier in prime position to make noise at the state meet next week at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Madison Ingram won the 800 and 3,200-meter runs and took second in the 1,600 while Jazzlyn Shumate triumphed in the open 400 in a new PR of 1 minute, 2.34 seconds Acacia Murphy and Anika Plowman teamed with Ingram and Shumate to claim the 1,600 relay in 4:23.12.

Murphy picked up two top-three finishes in the 100 and high jump while Plowman won the long jump on a leap of 15 feet, one-half inch and took fourth in the 300 hurdles. Those two joined Shumate and Emma Mathson to take fourth in the 400 relay for Rainier.

Haleigh Hanson finished third in the shot put and discus, Angelica Askey placed top-three in the 800 and 1,600 plus Kinsley Barlow was the runner-up in the 3,200. Janess Blackburn took fifth in the shot put and discus plus Zaylee Bravo finished fourth in the discus.

Adna qualified 12 events for state and Karsyn Freeman had a hand in three victories. The junior picked up victories in the 100 hurdles and discus, the latter ended with a lifetime best of 126-02, plus ran the second leg in the victorious 400 relay. Freeman was also second in the shot put.

Megan Price won the 200 in 27.15 seconds, placed second in the 100 and ran on the Pirates' third place 800 relay. Sorena Neilson claimed two runner-up finishes in the hurdles and was the third leg in the 1,600 relay that took third.

Lillian Boyd (discus) and Lydia Tobin (javelin) finished second while Lillian Wellander (100 hurdles, long jump) and Ava Humphrey (800) picked up top-five finishes to qualify for state.

Winlock's Victoria Sancho won two district individual events with a pair of PR performances. The sophomore won the 100 in 12.92 seconds and jumped over 33 feet to claim the triple jump. She also was second in the 200.

Cali Scofield registered top-three finishes in the long jump and 300 hurdles while Kendyl Guenther (high jump) and Natalie Cardenas Hernandez (3,200) placed third and fourth, respectively.

Napavine's Keira O'Neill triumphed in the high jump, tying her PR with a clearance of 5-2 and she was the runner-up in the triple jump. Maddie Dickinson placed top-four in the open 100 and 200 while Haley Gallagher finished fourth in the pole vault. Dickinson and O'Neill teamed with Emily Kang and Jessie McCoy to finish fifth in the 400 relay, snaring the last automatic spot in state.

Morton-White Pass and Toledo each sent five events through to next week.

Charlarin Madison, McKenzie Hope, Amy Martinez and Madyson Bryant grouped up to win the 800 relay and the same four placed second in the 400 relay. Bryant finished fourth and fifth in the 400 and 200, respectively for the Timberwolves. Karah Fairhart took fifth in the javelin.

The Riverhawks' Haylee Wolfe and Onica Chase will run three events at state. Wolfe won the 1,600 in a new PR of 5:32.80 and placed third in the 800 while Chase finished second in the 400 and fourth in the 200. The freshmen duo also were on the second-place 1,600 relay.

Onalaska's Kiley Talley secured the shot put with a toss of 33-07.75 and Hannah Wilson cleared 8-6 in the pole vault for second place. Sommer Zurinskas took fourth in the high jump.