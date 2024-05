May 21—LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second straight season, Hadessah Austin will be going to the IHSAA State Track Meet.

The Seeger senior was able to take second in the 3,200 meter run in an regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School in a time of 11 minutes, 1.08 seconds to qualify.

Now the recent Southern Indiana commit will be going back to the state finals at Bloomington, Ind. on May 31.