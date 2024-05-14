PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Sectional matchups for area teams

May 13—The IHSAA has released pairings for the sectional round of the girls tennis postseason that begins this week.

The eight teams in The Goshen News area will be split across four different brackets for the sectional round and will be split into two regional brackets.

Area teams can be found at Concord and NorthWood, as well as Warsaw and Angola. Westview will head to Angola; Wawasee will join Warsaw; Concord and Northridge will join Elkhart and Jimtown; and NorthWood will host Fairfield, Goshen and Bethany Christian.

NorthWood will also host a regional round as well as the start of the individual postseason for No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles players who remain unbeaten but whose teams have been eliminated. Regionals will begin Tuesday, May 21.

First-round draws included defending sectional champion Westview matching up with Angola, Wawasee facing rival Warsaw, Concord hosting Northridge, Goshen seeking revenge over Fairfield and Bethany Christian visiting defending sectional and regional champion NorthWood.

Sectional draws and first round schedules are listed below.

GIRLS TENNIS SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

Angola Sectional 60

Tuesday, May 14 — Thursday, May 16

* Tuesday, May 14 — Match 1: Prairie Heights vs. Fremont

* Wednesday, May 15 — Match 2: Angola vs. Westview

* Wednesday, May 15 — Match 3: Lakeland vs. Match 1 winner

* Thursday, May 16 — Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Warsaw Sectional 61

Wednesday, May 15 — Friday, May 17

* Wednesday, May 15 — Match 1: Columbia City vs. Whitko

* Thursday, May 16 — Match 2: Wawasee vs. Warsaw

* Thursday, May 16 — Match 3: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Match 1 winner

* Friday, May 17 — Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

Concord Sectional 62

Tuesday, May 14 — Wednesday, May 15

* Tuesday, May 14 — Match 1: Northridge vs. Concord

* Tuesday, May 14 — Match 2: Jimtown vs. Elkhart

* Wednesday, May 15 — Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

NorthWood Sectional 63

Wednesday, May 15 — Friday, May 17

* Wednesday, May 15 — Match 1: Goshen vs. Fairfield

* Thursday, May 16 — Match 2: Bethany Christian vs. NorthWood

* Thursday, May 16 — Match 3: Bremen vs. Match 1 winner

* Friday, May 16 — Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner

REGIONAL PAIRINGS

FW Carroll Regional 15:

* Match 1: Angola Sectional 60 vs. FW Carroll Sectional 58

* Match 2: FW Concordia Sectional 57 vs. East Noble Sectional 59

* Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

NorthWood Regional 16:

* Match 1: Warsaw Sectional 61 vs. Penn Sectional 64

* Match 2: Concord Sectional 62 vs. NorthWood Sectional 63

* Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

SEMISTATE PAIRINGS

Homestead Semistate 4:

* Match 1: Noblesville Regional 14 vs. Bluffton Regional 13

* Match 2: FW Carroll Regional 15 vs. NorthWood Regional 16

* Championship: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

