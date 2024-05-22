PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Fountain Central, Seeger advance

May 21—The Fountain Central and Seeger girls tennis teams continued their seasons with wins in regional action on Tuesday.

The Mustangs were able to beat Crawfordsville at Lebanon, Ind. 3-2 with doubles teams Hannah Prickett and Alydia Mellady and Lilly Peterson and Josie Harshbarger each getting wins along with Haley Webb in singles.

Fountain Central will now face Carmel in the regional final on Wednesday.

The Patriots defeated Twin Lakes 3-2 at the Kokomo, Ind. regional and will face Harrison on Wednesday.