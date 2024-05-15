Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 5/13/24
May 14—PREP GIRL SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Hudsonville
2. Ann Arbor Skyline
3. Troy
4. Saline
5. Portage Central
6. Hartland
7. Rochester Adams
8. Utica Eisenhower
9. Midland Dow
10. Troy Athens
11. Rockford
12. Canton
13. Muskegon Mona Shores
14. Byron Center
15. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 2
1. Spring Lake
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
3. Richland Gull Lake
4. Bloomfield Hills Marian
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Midland
7. Plainwell
8. East Grand Rapids
9. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
10. Petoskey
11. New Boston Huron
12. Mason
13. Orchard Lake St Mary's
14. Marshall
15. St Joseph
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Macomb Lutheran North
3. Flint Powers Catholic
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Grosse Ile
6. Warren Regina
7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
8. Frankenmuth
9. Detroit Country Day
10. Grand Rapids West Catholic
11. Essexville Garber
12. Traverse City St Francis
13. Freeland
14. Almont
15. Allegan
Division 4
1. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
2. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
3. North Muskegon
4. Manchester
5. Leland
6. Kalamazoo Christian
7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
8. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
11. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
12. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
13. Jackson Lumen Christi
14. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central
15. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett