Advertisement

Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 5/20/24

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
·1 min read

May 21—PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Hudsonville

2. Ann Arbor Skyline

3. Troy

4. Saline

5. Portage Central

6. Rochester Adams

7. Utica Eisenhower

8. Rockford

9. Canton

10. Midland Dow

11. Hartland

12. Troy Athens

13. Muskegon Mona Shores

14. Byron Center

15. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Division 2

1. Spring Lake

2. Richland Gull Lake

3. Midland

4. Plainwell

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. East Grand Rapids

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

8. Bloomfield Hills Marian

9. Petoskey

10. New Boston Huron

11. Mason

12. Orchard Lake St Mary's

13. Marshall

14. St Joseph

15. Otsego

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Flint Powers Catholic

3. Macomb Lutheran North

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Grosse Ile

6. Frankenmuth

7. Warren Regina

8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

9. Traverse City St Francis

10. Grand Rapids West Catholic

11. Essexville Garber

12. Detroit Country Day

13. Almont

14. Freeland

15. Allegan

Division 4

1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

3. North Muskegon

4. Leland

5. Manchester

6. Kalamazoo Christian

7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

11. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central

12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

13. Elk Rapids

14. Bad Axe

15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian