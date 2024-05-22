Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 5/20/24
May 21—PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Hudsonville
2. Ann Arbor Skyline
3. Troy
4. Saline
5. Portage Central
6. Rochester Adams
7. Utica Eisenhower
8. Rockford
9. Canton
10. Midland Dow
11. Hartland
12. Troy Athens
13. Muskegon Mona Shores
14. Byron Center
15. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 2
1. Spring Lake
2. Richland Gull Lake
3. Midland
4. Plainwell
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
8. Bloomfield Hills Marian
9. Petoskey
10. New Boston Huron
11. Mason
12. Orchard Lake St Mary's
13. Marshall
14. St Joseph
15. Otsego
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Flint Powers Catholic
3. Macomb Lutheran North
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Grosse Ile
6. Frankenmuth
7. Warren Regina
8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
9. Traverse City St Francis
10. Grand Rapids West Catholic
11. Essexville Garber
12. Detroit Country Day
13. Almont
14. Freeland
15. Allegan
Division 4
1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
3. North Muskegon
4. Leland
5. Manchester
6. Kalamazoo Christian
7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
8. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
11. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central
12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
13. Elk Rapids
14. Bad Axe
15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian