Advertisement

Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 05/13/2024

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
·1 min read

May 14—PREP GIRL SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Hudsonville

2. Ann Arbor Skyline

3. Troy

4. Saline

5. Portage Central

6. Hartland

7. Rochester Adams

8. Utica Eisenhower

9. Midland Dow

10. Troy Athens

11. Rockford

12. Canton

13. Muskegon Mona Shores

14. Byron Center

15. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Division 2

1. Spring Lake

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

3. Richland Gull Lake

4. Bloomfield Hills Marian

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. Midland

7. Plainwell

8. East Grand Rapids

9. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

10. Petoskey

11. New Boston Huron

12. Mason

13. Orchard Lake St Mary's

14. Marshall

15. St Joseph

Division 3

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Macomb Lutheran North

3. Flint Powers Catholic

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Grosse Ile

6. Warren Regina

7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

8. Frankenmuth

9. Detroit Country Day

10. Grand Rapids West Catholic

11. Essexville Garber

12. Traverse City St Francis

13. Freeland

14. Almont

15. Allegan

Division 4

1. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

2. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

3. North Muskegon

4. Manchester

5. Leland

6. Kalamazoo Christian

7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

8. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

11. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

12. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

13. Jackson Lumen Christi

14. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central

15. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett