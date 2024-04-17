Advertisement

Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 04/15/2024

Brendan Quealy, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
Apr. 16—PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Hudsonville

2. Troy Athens

3. Ann Arbor Skyline

4. Portage Central

5. Hartland

6. Saline

7. Troy

8. Salem

9. Rochester

10. Canton

11. Rochester Adams

12. Muskegon Mona Shores

13. Utica Eisenhower

14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

15. Midland Dow

Division 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

3. Richland Gull Lake

4. East Grand Rapids

5. Spring Lake

6. Plainwell

7. Stevensville Lakeshore

8. Midland

9. Chelsea

10. Mason

11. Trenton

12. Zeeland West

13. St Joseph

14. DeWitt

15. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids South Christian

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic

5. Flint Powers Catholic

6. Allegan

7. Grosse Ile

8. Warren Regina

9. Williamston

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Frankenmuth

12. Milan

13. Traverse City St Francis

14. Freeland

15. Macomb Lutheran North

Division 4

1. North Muskegon

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Jackson Lumen Christi

7. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

9. Grandville Calvin Christian

10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

11. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

13. Harbor Springs

14. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central

15. Lansing Christian