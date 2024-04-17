Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 04/15/2024
Apr. 16—PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Hudsonville
2. Troy Athens
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Portage Central
5. Hartland
6. Saline
7. Troy
8. Salem
9. Rochester
10. Canton
11. Rochester Adams
12. Muskegon Mona Shores
13. Utica Eisenhower
14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
15. Midland Dow
Division 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
3. Richland Gull Lake
4. East Grand Rapids
5. Spring Lake
6. Plainwell
7. Stevensville Lakeshore
8. Midland
9. Chelsea
10. Mason
11. Trenton
12. Zeeland West
13. St Joseph
14. DeWitt
15. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids South Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic
5. Flint Powers Catholic
6. Allegan
7. Grosse Ile
8. Warren Regina
9. Williamston
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Frankenmuth
12. Milan
13. Traverse City St Francis
14. Freeland
15. Macomb Lutheran North
Division 4
1. North Muskegon
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Jackson Lumen Christi
7. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
9. Grandville Calvin Christian
10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
11. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
12. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
13. Harbor Springs
14. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central
15. Lansing Christian