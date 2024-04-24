Advertisement

Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 04/22/2024

Brendan Quealy, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read

Apr. 23—PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Hudsonville

2. Ann Arbor Skyline

3. Portage Central

4. Hartland

5. Troy

6. Saline

7. Troy Athens

8. Canton

9. Rochester Adams

10. Salem

11. Muskegon Mona Shores

12. Rochester

13. Utica Eisenhower

14. Midland Dow

15. Rockford

Division 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Richland Gull Lake

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Plainwell

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Midland

7. Spring Lake

8. Stevensville Lakeshore

9. Chelsea

10. Mason

11. Trenton

12. DeWitt

13. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

14. St Joseph

15. Petoskey

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids South Christian

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Flint Powers Catholic

4. Detroit Country Day

5. Macomb Lutheran North

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7. Grosse Ile

8. Warren Regina

9. Allegan

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Essexville Garber

12. Frankenmuth

13. Milan

14. Traverse City St Francis

15. Freeland

Division 4

1. North Muskegon

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Plymouth Christian Academy

6. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

8. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

9. Grandville Calvin Christian

10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

11. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

13. Jackson Lumen Christi

14. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

15. Harbor Springs