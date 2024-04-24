Prep Girls Soccer Rankings: 04/22/2024
Apr. 23—PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Hudsonville
2. Ann Arbor Skyline
3. Portage Central
4. Hartland
5. Troy
6. Saline
7. Troy Athens
8. Canton
9. Rochester Adams
10. Salem
11. Muskegon Mona Shores
12. Rochester
13. Utica Eisenhower
14. Midland Dow
15. Rockford
Division 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Richland Gull Lake
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Plainwell
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Midland
7. Spring Lake
8. Stevensville Lakeshore
9. Chelsea
10. Mason
11. Trenton
12. DeWitt
13. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
14. St Joseph
15. Petoskey
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids South Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Flint Powers Catholic
4. Detroit Country Day
5. Macomb Lutheran North
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic
7. Grosse Ile
8. Warren Regina
9. Allegan
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Essexville Garber
12. Frankenmuth
13. Milan
14. Traverse City St Francis
15. Freeland
Division 4
1. North Muskegon
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Plymouth Christian Academy
6. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
7. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
8. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
9. Grandville Calvin Christian
10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
11. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
13. Jackson Lumen Christi
14. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
15. Harbor Springs