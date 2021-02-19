Prep girls hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie shooting for 1st state title

Feb. 19—CHIPPEWA FALLS — Emma-Lyn Stephenson says she was just trying to throw the puck to the net. The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie forward wasn't exactly in prime position, funneled to the left corner by a Central Wisconsin defender, but another Saber shot couldn't hurt.

Little did she know how much that decision would pay off.

"I saw it go in," Stephenson said. "But once everyone piled on top of me, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, we're going to the finals.'"

With her unlikely goal, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie is set to compete in the girls hockey state tournament final against the University School of Milwaukee on Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. The Sabers are a win away from their first state championship in program history.

"It has not set in yet," forward Sidney Polzin said. "This is so unreal."

This team has checked off plenty on its to-do list already. The Sabers won a playoff game for the first time since 2014, won a sectional for the first time as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie and now a state tournament game for the first time as CFM.

Pretty good for a program that won a combined 13 games in this year's senior class's first two seasons.

"These girls want to take it a step further this year," CFM coach Tony Menard said. "Instead of a step, I think it's really a leap this year."

There's just one more step to take.

University School put an end to the hopes of an all-local state final on Wednesday, shutting out the Eau Claire Area Stars 1-0 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

It was the defensive battle the final score suggests, with neither team surpassing 20 shots on goal.

Molly Jex earned the shutout for University School, but it was a team effort to slow down the Stars. Wildcat defenders didn't shy away from getting in front of shots and had success largely keeping ECA possessions to the exterior of the Stars' offensive zone.

"In the first period one of our girls I think had five blocks," University School coach Dan Carey said Wednesday. "We were really good at getting sticks on sticks, trying to get blocks and that sort of thing."

The Sabers should be confident still based on their knack to light the lamp during their postseason run. CFM scored a combined 14 goals in its first three playoff games, topping out with a seven-goal performance against St. Croix Valley in the sectional final, and scored four go-ahead goals in the state semifinals.

"They did not give Eau Claire a lot of opportunities in the offensive zone," Menard said. "We want to find a way to attack them with our forwards because we really like what we have up front with our three lines. If we can find a way to attack them and put a lot of pressure on them, hopefully we're able to test their goalie a little bit more."

Leading that offensive charge is Polzin, fresh off being named Ms. Hockey, an award given to the top senior player in Wisconsin. She totaled 19 goals and 10 assists in 15 regular season games, four goals and four assists during the Sabers' playoff run, and a goal and an assist in the state semis against the Storm.

"That is such a big honor," Polzin said of her selection. "I've gotten so many texts from friends and family. ... I feel so honored to be a part of that and to be inspiring other girls around the state, too."

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie is competing in the state tournament for the first time in its current configuration. The former Chippewa Falls/McDonell co-op made it to Madison in 2007 and 2008 and advanced to the final in 2007, where it lost 4-2 to Appleton United.

The Sabers, who were back practicing at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Thursday, get a couple days to prepare for the final. That's a change from the prior state hockey setup, which included action on back-to-back days down at Madison's Alliant Energy Center.

Opening faceoff for Saturday is set for approximately noon. The Sabers will be a part of a state tripleheader at Wisconsin Rapids' South Wood County Recreation Center, with the boys Division 2 final set for 9:30 a.m. and the boys D1 final scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m.

The games should have more of a traditional state tournament feel than the semifinals, which were played at the home site of the higher seed.

"There's no words to describe it, I'm so excited," Stephenson said.