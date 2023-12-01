PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Offensively-challenged Vikings fall to Spartans

Dec. 1—DANVILLE — St. Joseph-Ogden scored 10 of the game's first 12 points as the Spartans cruised to an 57-32 victory over the Danville Lady Vikings on Thursday night.

Danville (3-3 overall) scored just 10 points in the first half as St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2 overall) built a 27-point halftime advantage (37-10).

Addisyn Martinie scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, including 10 in the first quarter for the Spartans. Joining her in double figures was Addison Frick with 17.

The Vikings, who did outscore the Spartans 22-20 in the second half, was led in scoring by freshman Ashanti Conaway with 9 points off the bench, while junior Amara McFarland contributed 7 in the losing cause.

Up next for Danville is a non-conference game on Monday at Champaign Centennial.

See Saturday's print edition of the Commercial-News for more information.

St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Danville 32

St. Joseph-Ogden (57) — Katie Erickson 2 0-0 5, Sara Kearney 1 0-0 2, Addison Frick 6 4-6 17, Addison Brooks 3 0-0 9, Addisyn Martinie 8 1-1 18, Timera Blackburn-Kelley 0 2-4 2, Mckenzie Loshen 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Miller 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Atwood 0 0-0 0, Kayla Osterbur 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 7-11 57.

Danville (32) — Amara McFarland 3 1-2 7, Gabi Huerta 1 1-6 3, Desani Lewis 0 1-2 1, Jyah Parker 1 0-1 2, Sophie Foley 0 1-2 1, Anna Houpt 2 0-0 5, Adrienna Burns 2 0-0 4, Keysha Landfair 0 0-0 0, Ashanti Conaway 2 5-12 9, Laila Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-24 32.

St. Joseph-Ogden '22 '15 '11 '9 '— '57

Danville '6 '4 '10 '12 '— '32

3-pointers — St. Joseph-Ogden 6 (Brooks 3, Erickson 1, Frick 1, Martinie 1). Danville 1 (Houpt 1). Total fouls — St. Joseph-Ogden 19, Danville 12. Fouled out — Erickson. Technical foul — Danville bench (scorebook violation). Officials — Jake Jurczak, Tim Revello, Arthur Whately.

Records — St. Joseph-Ogden 2-2 overall. Danville 3-3 overall.