PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Off to its best start in 13 years, Wawasee's girls basketball eyes upcoming tests

Dec. 3—SYRACUSE — Ahead of it's most important four-game stretch of the season, Wawasee girls basketball certainly looks improved enough to handle the coming challenge.

"We've talked as a team like people are going to congratulate us on the record and all that but we talk about all the time like these are the games that matter at this point," Warriors second-year head coach Derek Gilreath said about the coming stretch.

"It was good for us to get comfortable with each other and understand how we want to play but now we're getting into the games to see where we are at as a team. We might be 8-1, but everybody on our schedule is capable of beating us on any night."

The 8-1 start is notable because its the best opening nine-game stretch since the 2010-11 season. An experienced group in Syracuse is the reason why.

RUNNING IT BACK

Returning all starters from last year's 11-12 team which finished third in the NLC, the Warriors are quite familiar with one another.

"It's nice that we have everyone back from last year," Gilreath said. "Our offense is a little different from what we ran last year but other than that nothing is really new to them so it's a little bit easier for them to buy in and understand what we are trying to do especially on the defensive side of things."

That haul of returners has set up the Warriors for a promising encore season.

Wawasee has averaged over 45 points per game and given up an average of 30 through their first nine games. Part of that has been the defense which relies on its quickness to the ball to cause frantic decisions from their opposition.

"I'd say we're pretty good at reading people's shoulders and where they're going to pass to," senior Kaydence Shepherd said. "We just pressure them a crap ton pretty much and we always have someone else who can beat everyone else down the floor once they get a steal to hit a layup or something."

Shepherd and junior guard Mackenzie Hackleman have been the brunt of Wawasee's stealing machine. The Warriors pick up near 15 steals a game, and the two names above have caused over half of them.

"We're pretty much all guards so it makes it really nice that we can interchange pieces and it doesn't really matter who is playing in what spot," Gilreath said. "Obviously, it helps when you have a Mackenzie Hackleman that just the way she can track the ball and read things on the back side of the press can make things look pretty good."

The second-year varsity player Hackleman is the main source of Wawasee's success on both ends. Leading the team in scoring (112), assists (29), steals (49) and blocks (21), the junior's talent is hard to miss.

"We have the chemistry I feel like," Hackleman said about the team's familiarity with one another this season.

Familiarity, Shepherd says, helps her know what shots everyone is capable making. It's the ease of seeing an open teammate and knowing that if the pass is made, there is a high amount of confidence that the shot will sink through the net.

That confidence runs deep, and with a group of players who know the system, it's given more tools for Gilreath to work with.

"Last year we really felt like we were six deep and now with having our players back we're nine deep," Gilreath said. "That's one of the things we weren't necessarily confident that we could go that deep and not lose a whole lot. This year, especially defensively, it doesn't matter who is on the floor, we're the same team essentially."

The Warriors coach added too that Shepherd and junior Lucy Wilkinson "are pretty much the two quickest girls in our conference," and that the swarming, trap-heavy defense allows their quickness to make up for a lack of height.

"[Our speed and quickness] is an advantage, but I'll say that while we don't have height, we do have length," Gilreath added. "Like Kenzie, that's what one of the underrated things about her is how long she is."

Gilreath also mentioned that Wilkinson, while not particularly someone who is going to lead the stat sheet, "has to be on the floor for us" and "is just as important if not more important as those putting up a bit higher numbers."

A MAJOR STEP UP

While Wawasee's 8-1 start has been impressive, a bit more context is needed before judging the Warriors.

Just two of Wawasee's opponents are currently over .500. Those include a season-opening win against Manchester, and a loss to Fairfield. Overall, the team's opponents are 25-51 this season. That's why Gilreath is keeping the team grounded ahead of its most important stretch.

"I think we average around 23 points per game off of turnovers so that's not going to be attainable going forward when we start playing conference teams and teams that are stronger with the basketball," Gilreath said.

Wawasee is about to get the meat of its schedule. Games against Northridge (9-1), Goshen (4-4), Bethany Christian (7-0) and Warsaw (6-3) await to reveal how serious the team in Syracuse is.

"Last year we had strong starts against those teams and they had to call a timeout, so I think we just need to focus on what we did in those spurts and try to emphasize on those," Shepherd said. "We definitely need to not foul as much. We started fouling so that took more starters off the floor and let them catch up."

These games not only provide a chance to keep the strong start going, but they also bring a chance for the Warriors to jump into the mix for the NLC.

"The last few years, teams in the conference feel like 'oh its Warsaw and Northridge and everybody else,'" Gilreath said. "That's what we kind of want to do is change that narrative a little bit that we can be up there too. But we can talk about it all we want, but until we actually compete with those team there's no reason to talk about it. We have to earn the respect."

A chance to earn that respect awaits these next two weeks. It begins when Wawasee hosts Northridge Tuesday in Syracuse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

