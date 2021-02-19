Prep girls basketball: Fall Creek holds off Edgar in sectional semifinals

Feb. 19—FALL CREEK — Things were getting a little too close for comfort.

After a dominant first half suggested that the Fall Creek girls basketball team might turn its Division 4 sectional semifinal against Edgar into a rout, the Wildcats completely turned things around at the break.

What had once been a 19-point Crickets lead was trimmed to seven in a span of 11 minutes. Edgar had all the momentum, and its suffocating press defense was showing no signs of slowing down with six minutes to go.

But the message in the Fall Creek huddle was simple: calm down.

"We were getting a little flustered," Crickets coach Jason Martzke said. "Tight game, having the lead, we were just trying to get them to maintain their composure and calm down."

It worked.

Emily Madden drilled a 3-pointer to re-establish a double-digit lead with 5:50 remaining, and the Crickets closed on a 10-0 run to clinch a 45-28 victory.

"I was like 'I've got to make this for the team, this is a big-time play,'" Madden said of her shot from deep. "And then when I hit it, I just knew we were going to pull away. It kind of pushed us over the top."

And now Fall Creek is one win away from returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Crickets will take on Phillips on Saturday in Phillips with a trip to state on the line.

"It's super exciting. It honestly doesn't even feel real," Madden said. "It's super weird thinking that our season is coming to a close sometime soon. We're just hoping to make it continue as long as we can."

The Crickets dominated early against the Wildcats. At times it seemed there was a lid over Edgar's rim, and Fall Creek didn't let any baskets come easy.

By halftime, Fall Creek had allowed just seven points and three field goals in a standout defensive display. It led to a 25-7 lead at the break.

"We'd been planning for it and we hoped we'd do a decent job defensively, and we did," Martzke said.

But Edgar roared to life in the second half, shooting much better and using its press defense to stymie the Crickets.

It took Fall Creek a while to find the cracks in the press, and Edgar used that time to make a game of it. It scored 18 of the second half's first 28 points.

The Wildcats closed the gap to seven points at 35-28 with an 8-2 run midway through the half.

But Fall Creek had seen enough, and tallied the final 10 points of the game.

"Second half, we knew they were going to come out gunning. They had nothing to lose," Martzke said. "They got on a roll for a little bit and we got flustered for a little while, but we were able to come through that and finish up strong."

Mackensy Kolpien and Tori Marten scored 13 points apiece to lead Fall Creek, and Gianna Vollrath added nine of her own. Madden finished with six points.

Most of Edgar's scoring — including all of its first-half points — came from Makenna Guden, who finished with 19 points.

Fall Creek (14-4) will face a top-seeded Phillips squad which carries a 19-1 record into the sectional finals. The start time for Saturday's game had not been announced by press time.

This is the first time the Crickets have reached this round since they went to state six years ago. Phillips, meanwhile, is seeking its first-ever trip to state.

Fall Creek wants to clean up a few things heading into its most important game yet, but has plenty of positives to draw confidence from.

"We had quite a few turnovers that if we would have cleaned that up, it would have been a little bit better," Martzke said. "Defensively, we'd like to put a whole game together and not just a half. But to battle and hold (Edgar) to 28 is a real nice job by our kids."

------

Fall Creek 45, Edgar 28

Edgar (13-9): Makenna Guden 19, Malia Hoesly 4, Makayla Wirkus 3, Skylee Manecke 2.

Fall Creek (14-4): Tori Marten 13, Mackensy Kolpien 13, Gianna Vollrath 9, Emily Madden 6, Anika Steinke 2, Jenna Anders 2.

3-point goals: Edgar 0, Fall Creek 2 (Kolpien, Madden).

Halftime: Fall Creek 25-7.