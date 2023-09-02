PREP FOOTBALL: Westville upsets Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Sep. 2—WESTVILLE — The philosophy for Westville Tiger football has always been the same.

If you are going to win on the scoreboard, you must be successful in the trenches.

That was the case Friday night at Memorial Field.

Westville won both sides of the line of scrimmage on its way to a 31-22 upset victory over the fifth-rated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville/Alvin Blue Devils.

Senior quarterback Drew Wichtowski ran for two scores and passed for two more to lead the Tigers, while Blue Devils quarterback Karson Stevenson was 16-of-26 for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the losing effort. Stevenson's top target was junior receiver Chaz Dubois with eight receptions for 211 yards and three scores.

Defensively, the Tigers (2-0) forced three turnovers leading to 17 points and they held the Blue Devils to less than 50 rushing yards thanks in part to five sacks of Stevenson.

