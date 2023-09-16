Prep football: Westbrook Christian offense runs wild in win over Glencoe

Sep. 16—Westbrook Christian racked up 382 rushing yards to secure a 56-34 win over Glencoe on Friday night.

The offensive firepower was led by quarterback Greyson Carroll, who racked up 151 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to go along with two passing touchdowns.

Cooper Greer was Carroll's main target in the win hauling in four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Lamycal Michell had one reception for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Brody Johsnon had three receptions for 21 yards.

Johnson also had a two-yard rushing touchdown.

Hunter Arnold finished second in the run game with 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Drew Whittemore totaled 68 rushing yards on six attempts. Mitchell had three rushing attempts for 56 yards.

In addition to honoring the 2023 state championship golf team with a pregame ceremony, the team honored Jacksonville State receiver PJ Wells and Auburn safety John Reese Ballew, both Westbrook Christian alumni.

Westbrook Christian (2-1, 1-0) will travel to Hokes Bluff, while Glencoe (1-2, 0-2) will host Plainview on Friday.