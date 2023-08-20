Prep football: Wellborn anticipates being good in the trenches

Aug. 20—Editor's note: The Anniston Star will publish high school football team preview stories every day, allowing everyone to see what each local coach says about his squad this season. All will be free, so parents and players can read their story.

Wellborn's Jeff Smith believes that a good football team is built on its offensive and defensive lines.

As Smith heads into his 15th year with Wellborn and 27th year as a head coach, he said this is one of the offseasons in which he's been proud to brag on his strong set of linemen.

"Your offensive line is the foundation of your offense and the defensive line is the foundation of your defense," Smith said. "Generally, neither side gets a lot of attention. You're going to hear about the backs and receivers and you're going to hear about the linebackers. You're not going to hear about those guys, but without them, you have nothing."

He said that while there are many leaders on the offensive and defensive lines, one of the leaders among the group is Jaysilas Montgomery, who was named to the first team all-county defense last season.

"He's shown a lot of great leadership," Smith said.

Seniors Andrew Salter and Trey Downs, both linemen, are the two remaining players who played on Wellborn's 2019 team that advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals.

Salter, who will play offensive and defensive tackle, said at Calhoun County football media day that this season's offensive line is more experienced and features heavier players than last season.

"I feel like everybody's got their technique really down pat on the offensive and defensive line and I feel like that will be a big aspect of our team," Salter said at Calhoun County football media day.

With the departure of quarterback Grayson Johnson, the offensive line will protect Noah Screws this season as he heads into his first season as the starter.

Last season, Screws helped lead Wellborn to a win over Weaver to clinch a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.

"He's just a worker. He's not a rah-rah guy, but he's steady," Smith said. "He doesn't get up too high or get up too low. He works hard. He's a strong kid, again, he works hard. He has the utmost respect from everybody on the team, and he's patiently waited his time. Here it is, his senior year, and he's got a chance to start at quarterback for us. I feel like he'll make the absolute most of it."

Luckily for Screws, he'll have plenty of offensive weapons to work with.

Along with a running back tandem of Jabari Williams and C.J. Hubbard, Smith said that Caleb McCurry, Kyle Bright, Jaxson Pope and Brennan Talley are all players who can play virtually every position on the field.

"I believe their toughness is there, and I like that," Smith said. "I see that in them, I think that's their strength. I think their work ethic is good. I think they've got a good work ethic and I think they're tough, and I think that'll carry you a long way. I think that's the strength of our team.

Wellborn is returning eight of its 11 defensive starters from last season, including all-county honorees Williams, Trey Downs and Ethan Carroll.

Smith said that he is especially excited about the return of linebacker Jaxson Newton, who missed last season with a shoulder injury.

"Having him back this year, as instinctive as a football player he is, I think he's gonna help us a great deal," Smith said. "Another thing, too, he's one of those kids that plays real hard, and he plays so hard he hurts himself because he'll throw his body around there real quick."

Along with a difficult Class 3A, Region 4 schedule, Wellborn has games scheduled against Anniston, Ohatchee, Talladega and Cleburne County this season.

Smith said that Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said that he's consistently been impressed by the schedules Wellborn puts together each season.

"He said, 'Your schedule is always tough,'" Smith said. "He said, 'That's one thing about y'all is don't ever have an easy schedule,' and that's hurt us in the past. I think our schedule has been so tough in the regular season once we got to the playoffs, we had to fight just to get there. It's been hard on us."

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.