PREP FOOTBALL: Week 5 area preview

Sep. 21—We've hit the second half of the high school football season and area teams have themselves an opportunity to continue their successes, or break away from the rough start.

Five games are on the docket tonight and The Goshen News will have reporters at two of them. For a preview of each matchup and to find where we're at, take a look below.

CONCORD (3-2, 1-2 NLC) AT GOSHEN (0-5, 0-3 NLC)

Concord had a rough start to NLC play, drawing heavyweights NorthWood and Warsaw to begin their conference slate. After a 52-0 beating of Wawasee, the Minutemen make the short trip to Goshen to face the RedHawks.

Plagued by injuries again and not helped by the small roster, Goshen remains winless on the season heading into the matchup with Concord. The RedHawks will face the run-heavy Minutemen who have the likes of Jaron Thomas getting the bulk of the carries.

Watch out for Goshen's Drew Eliott though. The senior running back has totaled over 100 yards in four of his five games, being the lead workhorse on the roster. Win or lose, Elliott always finds a way to bust a long touchdown to get the RedHawks on the board. The battle between Elliott and Thomas should be a fun comparison Friday night.

Sports editor Matt Lucas will be at Foreman Field and will have live coverage of the battle between the Minutemen and the RedHawks. Afterwards, look forward to the story online and in the Saturday paper.

NORTHRIDGE (4-1, 2-1 NLC) AT WAWASEE (1-4, 1-2 NLC)

Northridge's lone blemish, a home loss to conference power Mishawaka, has been the only thing in the Raiders way this season. With an emphatic win over NorthWood two weeks ago and piling on Goshen last week, Northridge can feel comfortable heading into the road matchup at Wawasee.

The Warriors took a gut punch last week in the shutout loss to Concord. The Warriors have tended to keep things closer at home, but don't be surprised in Northridge jumps out to a lead and doesn't look back.

TGN correspondent Steve Krah will be in Syracuse when the Raiders and Warriors face off. He'll have updates on the score as well as the story following the conclusion of the game.

NORTHWOOD (3-2, 1-2 NLC) VS. PLYMOUTH (2-3, 1-2 NLC)

Suddenly on a two-game losing streak, NorthWood is looking to break the spell with Plymouth coming to town.

The Panthers have the talent on offense, but the defense has been a bit leaky, especially in the loss to Warsaw. You beat NorthWood by outscoring them, and if they turn the ball over like they did against Northridge, the path to a win becomes much easier.

Fortunately, the Panthers get Plymouth to try and resettle the group. The Rockies likely play in the bottom-half of the division, winning once in conference this year over Wawasee. If NorthWood can reassert themselves early, don't look for them to step off the gas pedal. A big win could be what the Panthers need to right the ship.

FAIRFIELD (3-2, 0-1 NECC) VS. ANGOLA (0-5, 0-2)

Last week was very disappointing for Falcon fans. A 3-1 Fairfield team took their home field and turned the ball over five times in the blowout loss to West Noble. That can be put to rest with a win tonight.

While the loss to the Chargers stings, Matt Thacker's group has the chance to realign the future outlook of the team if they can take care of winless Angola Friday night.

Look for the rushing attack to be welcomed back after disappearing last game. If Fairfield can win at the point of attack, moving the ball down the field shouldn't be too much of a problem. What they can't do is look past the Hornets who played 4-1 Lakeland to a one-point loss last week.

WEST NOBLE (5-0, 2-0 NECC) AT GARRETT (2-3, 1-0 NECC)

With the commanding win last week, West Noble looks to be for real. The run game has been improved with Estil Pruitt and the arm of quarterback Drew Yates has looked to be a strength for the Chargers.

Garrett may have the 2-3 record, but the Railroaders are far from being looked over. Owning a win over Lakeland, Garrett could bring the fight with playing West Noble at home.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.