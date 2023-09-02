PREP FOOTBALL: Warriors storm Goshen, leave with 34-21 victory.

Sep. 1—GOSHEN — It was like watching a game of ping-pong on a 100-yard table.

As Goshen and Wawasee, who were both searching for their season's first win, countered each other with long scores and tackle-breaking runs, it wasn't clear if anyone had an advantage over the other.

Then the trend was altered, and it came with a 75-yard score.

Brandon Kelly's 75-yard touchdown came after the senior running back spun out of a tackle inside the Warriors own-25 yard line and raced up field for the Warriors crowd-silencing score to take a 28-14 lead with five seconds remaining before halftime.

"He looked like he was stopped and he bounced off of it and took it down the sideline; that was huge," Warriors coach Jon Reutebuch said. "That was a big momentum shift."

The frustration grew on the RedHawk sideline who had given up over 300 yards of offense in the first half. Goshen had only gained 125 yards.

Starting with the ball to start the second half, freshman quarterback Carter Diaz, who completed two of four passes for 16 yards in the first half, returned as the RedHawks hoped to mount a comeback. Senior Drew Elliott, who had rushed for 98-yards in the first half, again put Goshen on his back. A handoff from Diaz led to Elliott breaking through the line on the way for a 47-yard score, cutting the deficit to seven with 9:51 left in the third quarter.

Reutebuch again explained how the Warriors consistently answered the call to respond to a RedHawk scoring drive.

"You know, we came out the second half and they drove right down and scored," Reutebuch said. "We had to reply and answer and we did that."

Warrior's quarterback Mason Shoemaker threaded the needle and ended another touchdown drive with a 22-yard pass to Derek Bontrager. Now up 34-21, Wawasee got the ball right back after the kickoff after Diaz tried airing it out downfield. Bontrager picked off the freshman, and the Warriors regained all momentum.

Wawasee continued to run over the RedHawks, and would go on to earn win No. 1 with a 34-21 victory at Goshen.

Shoemaker finished the night 11-14 with 183 yards through the air, two touchdowns and one interception. Kelly ran for 137 yards with 12 carries, picking up a touchdown as well. Leading receiver for the Warriors was Bontrager with five catches for 99 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Goshen was led by Elliott, rushing for 176 yards and two touchdowns over 15 carries. Diaz finished 4-11 with 66 yards, one interception and one fumble.

The game began with the Warriors marching down the field in three plays. On the opening play, Shoemaker found Bontrager wide open downfield for the 38-yard completion. Two plays later, senior Hunter Tinkey ran it in from 17 yards out for the 7-0 lead at the 10:45 mark.

As Goshen got the ball, Diaz walked on the field for his first start in a big spot against Wawasee in the NLC home opener. The 5-foot-7 signal caller was able to rely on Elliott to handle the bulk of the offensive action but Diaz would fumble the ball near midfield on the first possession and Wawasee would pounce on it.

Just a few plays later, Shoemaker's pass downfield was intercepted by senior Cole Hinkel, giving the ball back to the RedHawks. Both teams traded possessions until Wawasee was backed up in their own territory and was forced to punt.

Senior Gabe Janisse timed the snap and got all of the ball on the punt block, as the commotion started for the ball, junior Anthony Longstreet recovered the ball and waltzed into the endzone for the touchdown. Aaron Mounsithiraj's PAT tied the game at seven.

Following a Bontrager 25-yard touchdown reception, Elliott broke through a multitude of Warriors and ran up the seams for a 72-yard score, tying the game at seven.

Reutebuch gave recognition towards Goshen's senior running back.

"21, he's one hell of a player," Reutebuch said. "He's slippery and hard to get ahold of most of the time."

"Wogomon is a great coach; I know they've got a lot of injuries and low numbers but he coaches a whale of a game. There's no quit in that team."

The loss positions the RedHawks in a precarious position, as the schedule only gets harder with Northridge, NorthWood, Concord, Warsaw, and Goshen's next opponent, Mishawaka remaining.

Wawasee meanwhile starts conference play 1-0 with a shining performance in Goshen. They'll get Concord next week in Dunlap.

PREP FOOTBALL

Wawasee (1-2, 1-0 NLC) — 7; 21; 6; 0 — 34

Goshen (0-3, 0-1 NLC) — 7; 7; 7; 0 — 21

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter:

W 10:45 — Hunter Tinkey takes the handoff for a 17-yard touchdown. PAT kick is good (W: 7-0)

G 1:04 — Warriors punt blocked by Gabe Janisse, returned by Anthony Longstreet for 13-yard touchdown. Aaron Mounsithiraj's kick is good. (7-7).

Second Quarter:

W 10:09 — Mason Shoemaker pass complete to Derek Bontrager who weaves his way into the endzone for a 25-yard score. PAT is good (W: 14-7)

G 9:48 — Drew Elliott runs through strong contact at the line of scrimmage for a 72-yard score. Mounsithiraj's kick is good. (14-14)

W 4:21 — Barrett Kelly run of four yards for the touchdown, PAT is good. (W: 21-14)

W 0:05 — Brandon Kelly spins out of a tackle, runs for 75-yards for a TD. PAT is good (W: 28-14)

Third Quarter:

G 9:51 — Elliott run for 47-yards for the touchdown. Mounsithiraj's kick is good. (W: 28-21)

W 6:04 — Shoemaker pass complete to Bontrager for 22-yard touchdown. PAT is no good (W: 34-21)

Fourth Quarter:

N/A

UNOFFICIAL STATISTICS:

(W) Mason Shoemaker: 11-14, 183yds. 2TDs, INT / 7 carries, 13yds.

(W) Brandon Kelly: 12 carries, 137yds. TD

(W) Hunter Tinkey: 12 carries, 94yds, TD // 4 receptions, 45 yards

(W) Derek Bontrager: 5 catches, 99yds, 2TD's // INT

(G) Carter Diaz: 4-11, 66yds. INT, FUM / 6 carries, 22yds.

(G) Drew Elliott: 15 carries, 176yds. 2TD's / 1 catch, 4 yards

(G) Jace Hershberger: 1 catch, 43yds, FUM

