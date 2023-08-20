Prep Football Training Camps: Second year smoother for Huron coach

NEW BOSTON − It all ran like a well-oiled machine.

Varsity on one side of the practice field, junior varsity on the other. Small groups of players each sectioned off with an assistant coach or two working tirelessly from one drill to the next.

From the first day of high school football practice to the second, New Boston Huron's team left coach Tom Hoover impressed.

"They're settling into the routines," said Hoover. "Yesterday was all about helmets and physicals, who showed up, who didn't show up. Just getting everything started was hectic and then it all calmed down the more we practiced. Today, we were able to get right into the routine."

For Hoover, it also is the second year of his tenure.

Brennan Caldwell (left) and AJ Floyd chase down tackle wheels during the second day of New Boston Huron's football practices Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

He led Huron to a 6-4 record and a playoff berth in 2022. Huron was eliminated in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs by Gibraltar Carlson. Making it to that point was a big success after Huron started the season 1-2 and then struggled with injuries in the final weeks.

High School Football: Schedules for all 14 Monroe County Region teams

"We started out 1-2 and that was a combination of new kids, new coaches, new (offense), new (defense), tough schedule," Hoover said. "But starting from week 4 to 9, we almost ran the table. We had injuries at the end of the year and started four JVs in the playoff game. That made it tough, but they come in here with a little more experience now. It pays off this time of year."

That ending left a hollow feeling for many of Huron's returning players who felt they were building momentum for a much longer playoff run.

Austin Holloway (front) attacks the pad held out by AJ Floyd during drills on the second day of football practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at New Boston Huron.

"It feels like a chip on our shoulder," said senior linebacker/running back Brennan Caldwell. "We have a lot to prove still, especially our senior class. This year we're playing with a little bit of revenge in our heads, especially those that played a lot last year. We're all excited to play and all excited to be here."

New Boston Huron's Hunter McMahan carries the ball during drills on the second day of football practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Micah Smith, a senior competing for the quarterback job, agreed that the players were further ahead than last year and already sinking into the routine on the second day of practice. That's necessary, he said, because the season comes at you fast.

"Quick, very quick," said Smith. "It will be here before we know it, so we need to get our stuff down and rep it a ton to be ready the best we can be. But we've got it. We're rolling for sure."

New Boston Huron's Todd Sinclair hauls in a catch during the second day of football practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Hoover said there are plenty of restless nights getting the team ready for the season.

"There are days you feel like you got everything done and then you go home and start to worry about all the things you need to add," said Hoover. "It's a never-ending worry getting prepared."

Huron opens the season 7 p.m. Friday at home against Livonia Churchill.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Prep Football Training Camps: Second year smoother for Huron coach