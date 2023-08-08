Prep Football Training Camps: Monroe's day starts with a surprise

The are calling it “The Beard.”

New Monroe football coach Kyle Reed unveiled a new two-man blocking sled to his team at the start of Tuesday’s practice.

It was purchased by donations from former players in honor of Reed’s father, Dave Reed who is affectionately known to everyone associated with the program as “Coach Beard.”

Monroe used to have a sled very much like it that was a favorite teaching tool of Coach Beard. The bottom rusted out about 10 years ago.

“I put it on Facebook asking former players to donate,” Kyle Reed said. “Within 24 hours we had $3,600.”

The gesture completely shocked Dave Reed.

“I was really surprised,” he said. “I was at a loss for words. I really was.”

Returning lineman coach Dave Reed (right) was surprised by his son Monroe High head coach Kyle Reed with a new two man blocking sled Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Dave Reed "retired" from Monroe’s program for the third time a few years ago. He returned to the Trojans when his son was named the new head coach in February.

The elder Reed wasn't about to let his son have all the fun.

“Coaching is 50 percent the coaches you are working with,” he said. “I love all these guys. The other 50 percent is the players. This is a great bunch of guys. They are excellent.”

Dave Reed has been coaching on and off at Monroe High for 35 years after getting his start with Joe Sandersen at St. Mary Catholic Central.

“Joe asked me that first year to grade myself on a scale of 1 to 10 on my coaching knowledge,” he recalled. “I told him, ‘I don’t know, maybe a 5.’ If he would have asked me at the end of the year, I would have said a 1.

“I learned so much from Joe. That’s what I told Kyle when he got this job, ‘Steal from everyone. Learn from everyone you coach with.’ I’ve coached with a lot of great coaches. Five are in the Hall of Fame – Joe, Mark Hull, (Ralph) Carducci and (Rich) Jeric. They were all great coaches. I can’t say enough about them.”

Returning offensive line coach Dave Reed (left) was surprised by his son Monroe High head coach Kyle Reed with a new two man blocking sled Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

And the current Monroe players could not say enough about him.

“He’s amazing,” said Aiden Newton, who is the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job. “I love Coach Beard.”

“He has that grit mentality that we need,” added defensive lineman Breylon Richards.

Offensive lineman Adam Nabozny appreciates Reed’s grandfatherly approach to the players.

“He has a gentle way when he talks to you off the field, but once he gets on the field, he’s all business,” he said.

Dave Reed has been impressed with what he has seen so far from his son.

Monroe High School offensive line Miles Nestor runs the mile during the second day of practice Tuesday.

“I am so proud,” he said. “I was a little worried at first. But as I’ve watched him, I see he is really organized and pays attention to detail.”

Kyle Reed, a 1999 Monroe graduate, started coaching as soon as he graduated from high school and has missed just three seasons since then.

“It’s been exciting,” he said. “Growing up in this program, I never pictured myself as the head coach at Monroe. But the time just feels right.”

It also felt right to return Monroe to its roots.

The Trojans will run the Wing T offense this season.

Monroe High School wide receiver Jacob Harvell who past the mark of 6 minutes 30 seconds for the mile on the first day of practice, runs with his teammates pushing the pace as players had to reach 6 minutes 30 seconds for backs and 8 minutes for lineman as head coach Kyle Reed times the players on the second day of practice Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

“We’re going back to what all of us as coaches know best,” he said. “It’s how we can be successful.”

The players are excited about the change.

“It seems more organized this year,” said Nabozny, who missed last season with a hip injury. “I love it. At first it was a little confusing, but we’re getting the hang of it.”

“I like it,” added Richards. “it’s a nice change of pace.”

The ancient offense could give Monroe an edge in the stacked Southeastern Conference Red where most of the teams use a spread offense.

“It’s a really good league with (Notre Dame recruit and Saline senior) CJ Carr and everyone,” Nabozny said. “We could shock a lot of teams.”

Kyle Reed has simple goals for his first training camp as head coach of his alma mater.

“We’re just her to focus, have fun and work hard,” he said.

New Monroe High football coach Kyle Reed watches over the second day of official practice Tuesday.

