Prep Football Training Camps: Flat Rock ready to repeat 2022 magic

FLAT ROCK - Graham Junge took the snap from the shotgun, sprinted to the right, squared his body and stepped into a throw.

Flat Rock’s junior quarterback was challenging the Rams’ starting secondary during a defensive skeleton drill at the team’s practice last week.

Junge was back in form, connecting with receivers — something he did so well last year.

But this season when he steps into his throws, he’ll be landing on a left leg that is sporting a knee brace.

Junge sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in that left knee during a basketball game last season, but the knee showed no signs of distress during the first week of practice and the signal caller was direct when asked how his injury has recovered.

“The knee’s good, ready to go,” Junge said.

Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume thinks the team has someone special behind center. He believes the Ram attack is picking up right where it left off last season.

“Our quarterback is very good,” he said. “Where we’re at right now compared to years past we’re a lot further along than we usually are and a lot of that is credit to him.”

There were times last fall the coach and quarterback were in such lock-step with each other Reaume wouldn’t be able to finish the play call before Junge would say he was thinking the same thing.

His understanding of the offense and connection with what his coach is trying to accomplish runs so deep that if Reaume makes a mistake on a formation or play direction the quarterback is able to correct the miscue.

“He’s super talented and can throw the ball, but mentally he is very impressive,” Reaume said.

Junge’s mental and athletic prowess will propel the offense this year—and the addition of a 6-6 wide receiver will give the unit even more thrust.

Alex Gillum missed his entire junior season with a knee injury after playing on the varsity squad as a sophomore. He played tight end two years ago, but this year he will move to wide receiver.

The senior praised his quarterback and is thrilled to be catching passes from him.

“Every pass is right to you, you don’t have to worry about it being somewhere crazy,” he said. “He’s so smart, he reads the defense every time.”

Reaume said he plans to use Gillum all over on the offensive side of the ball and is excited at the mismatches he’ll cause in the red zone.

“We’ll split him out, we’ll move him in — he can block too,” he said. “He’s a threat anytime we’re close to the end zone, you’re definitely going to have to be aware of where he’s at.”

The coaching staff isn’t just excited to have the big body on offense, but they’re looking forward to Gillum’s presence on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Zipfel said Gillum embodies the culture of the team and expects him to be a tough matchup for opposing offensives given his size.

“Being six-foot-six, 220-plus pound guy you have to look at him,” Zipfel said. “He can jump, he can dunk no problem, and he can jump up and swat balls down no problem so I’m super excited.”

The Rams’ defensive line will boast a lot of size.

R.J. Percha (6-5 250 pounds) will line up opposite Gillum at defensive end. Michael Beaudrie (6-5, 220) and Isaac Arrendondo (6-0, 235) will be the defensive tackles.

“We’ve got a lot of big bodies of front and hopefully that will pay off,” Reaume said.

Last year’s team was one of the best in school history.

This year's squad wants to forge its own stamp on school history.

“On the first day of doubles we talked about last year’s team and how much fun it was,” Reaume said. “But last year is last year and now these kids have a chance to write their own story for the team of 2023 and leave their own legacy.”

