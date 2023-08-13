Prep Football Training Camps: Beaudrie starts another rebuild

MONROE — Can the magic happen again?

Rob Beaudrie took over an Erie Mason football team in 2017 that had won a total of eight games the previous eight seasons.

His first few years at Mason were rough, but he guided the Eagles to a 7-1 record in his final season of 2020.

Now, Beaudrie has moved to Jefferson, where he faces a similar rebuilding project.

The Bears, who finished 1-8 last season, own just eight wins in the last six years.

“We’re building the foundation,” Beaudrie said. “I think it will be a little easier here. That's not to bash Mason in any way. They had kids who came a long way.

Jefferson Bears new football coach Rob Beaudrie encourages his team to work hard as they run through opening drills on the first day of wearing shoulder pads Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

“We have six very strong seniors and a big freshmen class.”

All of the freshmen will play varsity football. With a total of 32 players out for football, Jefferson will not field a junior varsity team this season.

“It’s a culture shock,” Beaudrie said. “They guys I have are kids who really want to work. They're ones that didn’t want to be with us left.”

The Jefferson players have noticed a difference during summer workouts and the first few days of official practice.

Jefferson senior Chase Cousino leads the warmup on the first day of wearing shoulder pads Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

“It’s been different,” said lineman Chase Cousino. “We’re together as a team more. We’re pushing each other, making sure everyone is all in.

“We’re bonding every day.”

Weight lifting and conditioning are starting to pay off.

“A lot of guys are more athletic and we’re working as a team,” added senior running back Malachi Pribyl. “(Practices) have been more up tempo. It’s more of a college base.”

Beaudrie brought one of the key components from the Mason turnaround with him to Jefferson.

Jefferson Bears new assistant coach Noah Beaudrie shows his excitement during drills on the first day of wearing shoulder pads Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

His son Noah Beaudrie, who started four seasons at quarterback at Mason, is the offensive coordinator at Jefferson.

The younger Beaudrie was playing quarterback at the University of Mount Union, but decided to enter the transfer portal. That gave him a year off from playing.

New Challenge: Former Mason coach Rob Beaudrie takes over at Jefferson

“It’s been awesome,” he said. “It’s a real blessing to coach with my father and coach my little brother (Jefferson freshman Luke Beaudrie).”

Jefferson Bears lineman Daniel Phipps (front) and Chase Cousino hit the sleds lead by assistant coaches Kyle Hall and Kenny Hall on the first day of wearing shoulder pads Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Noah Beaudrie is getting a little bit of a head start on something he always thought he would be doing.

“It lets you see the game from a different perspective,” he said. “I’ve always seen myself as a coach some day after watching my dad. It’s in my blood.”

The younger Beaudrie also brought another assistant coach to the Bears.

High School Football schedules: Flat Rock coach on top of the world

Florida native Nellie Fernandez, who was a teammate at Mount Union, has joined Jefferson’s staff. Like Beaudrie, he is sitting out the college football season after entering the transfer portal.

“He is in the same boat that I am,” Noah said. “He came up here to help me with my Jesus in Football Camp. He is staying with us.”

Rob Beaudrie says the future is bright for Jefferson football.

“We’ve got 40 kids signed up for the middle school team,” he said. “It’s exciting.”

The players are feeling the excitement.

Jefferson senior Malachi Pribyl stretches out with his teammates on the first day of wearing shoulder pads Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

“We’re making a lot of progress,” Cousino said. “I believe in every single one of these guys.”

But you won’t hear any bold predictions coming out of Jefferson’s training camp.

“I guess we’ll just have to show everybody,” Pribyl said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Prep Football Training Camps: Beaudrie starts another rebuild