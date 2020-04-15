Prep Football: Top 5 Uncommitted Names in Chicagoland's Class of 2021

Despite an NCAA-mandated recruiting ‘dead period' that will now last until May 31, football recruiting hasn't slowed down whatsoever. In fact, we have already seen a handful of names who have made college decisions. Look for more choices to follow soon.

Here is a quick recap from the top five uncommitted Chicagoland names in the Class of 2021.

New Trier OT David Davidkov (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) - Davidkov has been one of the most sought after offensive linemen in the Midwest and has over 20 offers with most from Power 5 schools. The speculation has been that he will either end up committing to Michigan or Iowa, though Davidkov has been very quiet on any of his latest recruiting news.

Hillcrest RB Mar'Kiese Irving (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) - Irving, who also has multiple Power 5 offers and gained attention this spring, has been very quiet regarding his recruiting process. Via his Instagram account last week, Irving released a graphic listing all of his offers and posted a message staying simple...Stay Tuned. So I guess we will stay tuned.

Marist OT Pat Coogan (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) - Coogan recently added an offer from Notre Dame, which was quickly followed by offers from Oklahoma and Ohio State. Coogan, who has been a lifelong Notre Dame fan, has the Irish near the top of his list, but Coogan is also planning to take official visits (hopefully) this summer. Coogan has set his first official visit to Notre Dame on June 12.

Nazareth Academy OL/DL Ryan Keeler (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) - Keeler has over 30 offers this spring and has made as many unofficial visits over the past year plus as any name in the Class of 2021. Keeler has already made multiple unofficial visits to Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Keeler has mentioned taking some official visits before making a college choice and is waiting for the NCAA dead period to be lifted.

Bolingbrook OLB Tyler McLaurin (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) - McLaurin has added multiple offers early this spring and is still on target for making a college decision. McLaurin is considering naming a Top 5 schools list and is planning to announce his college decision on July 21, his birthday. McLaurin has already made unofficial visits to Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Prep Football: Top 5 Uncommitted Names in Chicagoland's Class of 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago