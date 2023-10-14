Prep football: Spartans pick up first win; Cavaliers keep rolling

Oct. 14—ripley — It was a big night for Nate Suttle on a big night for Greenbrier East, which defeated Ripley 39-23 for its first win of the season.

Suttle ran 15 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.

Quarterback Brody Hamric ran for two touchdowns and finished with 83 yards.

He also completed 11 of 18 passes for 152 yards.

The Spartans (1-6) will visit Parkersburg South next Friday.

Greenbrier West 41, Petersburg 0

charmco — Cole Vandall threw three more touchdown passes as Class A No. 2 Greenbrier West defeated Petersburg 41-0.

Vandall completed 13 of 20 passes for 280 yards and was picked off once. His touchdowns went 57 yards to Jake Pate and 39 and 23 yards to Colton Dunbar.

Pate ran nine times for 100 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.

Austin Baker had the Cavaliers' final touchdown, a 4-yard run. The Cavaliers outgunned the Vikings 510-123 and pitched their fourth shutout in the last seven games.

West (7-0) will visit Sherman next Friday.