PREP FOOTBALL: Scouting East Central and NorthWood's state championship odds

Nov. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — If success on the gridiron was the child of two characteristics, experience and talent could very well be the parents.

To get to the championship stage in this sport and at the IHSAA Class 4A level, especially having both is almost a requirement to be invited to the grand finale.

NorthWood and East Central both check all the boxes, but only one team is leaving Indianapolis on top, and the slightest advantage could be the difference.

So, with the title game on the doorstep, what's the known and unknown heading into football's final week at the prep level in Indiana?

EXPEREINCED WINNERS BACK FOR TROJANS

What's better than winning a state championship?

Probably not much, but bringing back almost everybody from a state championship team is probably the next best thing. For East Central, that's exactly the case.

"When I sat in the stands and watched them last year, I was really impressed," NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews said. "My son Cooper said, 'Hey Dad, I know how good these guys are but you're not gonna believe this, they're all juniors.' At the time I just assumed that they would move up, I never thought we would be in position to be playing them."

With a four-year record of 45-8, the Trojans' seniors haven't been behind on the scoreboard too much throughout their careers. Going off of last year's six-game win streak to claim the Class 4A title over New Prairie, this year's team is 14-0, setting them up to aim for win No. 21 this Saturday.

That's just part of the known, and also known is how successful the team has been. Already set to move up to Class 5A next season, that didn't stop coaches at other levels to poke Andrews about how lucky they are.

"It's funny though," Andrews said after practice Monday. "I show up to media day and every coach I bumped into, it didn't matter if it was 2A or 6A, they said, 'Coach, you've got a great opponent. I'm sure glad you're playing them and not us.'"

The talent speaks for itself and so does the stats from one of the best backs in the state.

THROUGH THE (W)RINGER

Senior running back, and 2024 Miami-Ohio commit, Josh Ringer may be one of the most explosive players on the field Saturday.

To get a sense of his impact, here is a quick rundown of the Black Crunch's central target:

—2,629 rushing yards (No. 15 nationally; No. 1 in Indiana)

—57 total touchdowns (No. 2 nationally; No. 1 in Indiana)

Speaks for itself, right? Well, it'd be unfair to give him all the credit. Ringer runs behind an offensive line which boasts two nearly 300-pound tackles on the outside and three members of the line reach 6-foot-2 or over. That is why 52 of Ringer's 57 total touchdowns come from the ground.

Outside of Ringer, a 6-foot-1 versatile back, is senior receiver Ryan Brotherton. A 2024 commit to Western Michigan, Brotherton has hauled in 34 passes for 756 yards, both of which lead the Trojans. Additionally, his 13 touchdowns have come from the arm of senior quarterback Cole Burton (1,312 yards, 21 TDs, 2 INTs). The more you look, the more it becomes quite easy to understand how this unit has averaged just under 50 points per game.

"What is jaw-dropping is the efficiency," Andrews said. "It's hard to tell how tough somebody is on film, but I know that part of the state and the brand of football they're known for."

"I told our group that we are playing a team that is disciplined," Andrews continued. "I think they have two turnovers all year. That's unheard of. It's impressive, which is neat at the same time because a lot of people are telling me that this might be the best team 4A that this state has ever seen."

The Trojans have catapulted themselves back to the state title game, hoping to become the first unbeaten 4A champ since Roncalli finished 15-0 in the 2016 season. The runner-up that season? NorthWood and Andrews.

BY AIR OR BY LAND

There is no doubt that NorthWood has a steep hill to climb come Saturday. The Panthers have proven themselves as strong candidates for the crown this season though, especially in the last three weeks. NorthWood has beaten Northridge, New Prairie and Leo, all strong 4A teams that got beat by the Panthers in different ways.

The Raiders came the closest. They forced an ugly offensive showing from NorthWood, but the Panthers defense stood them up outside of a couple long runs in the low-scoring affair.

New Prairie received the aerial attack. Owen Roeder threw for over 350 yards and exposed the Cougars defense time after time from above.

Then last week, Leo was dropped by the aggressive run game from Roeder who took a new form to run for over 180 yards. While the Trojans have skated by for the most part, NorthWood has had to win gutsy and by a diverse list of ways. That could come into play and certainly would favor the Panthers.

"That's another thing we've talked about as a group. We've been in some ball games, we've played with the lead and played from behind," Andrews said. "We've played overtime. We've been in some ballgames and we've been calloused, and I'm not so sure they have. They've played some good ones, but we're experienced in different ways."

NorthWood (12-2) goes for the knockout punch of East Central (14-0) Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.