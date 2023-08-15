Prep football: Schedule for this week's football jamborees

Aug. 15—High school football is back.

Many local teams are taking part in preseason jamborees this week, with many games being played on Thursday and some on Friday. While some are head-to-head matchups spanning four quarters, there are also a few multi-team jamborees in the area as well.

Below is a full list of jamboree games from around the area. Please email tashworth@annistonstar.com if your team is not listed has any time changes.

Thursday, Aug. 17

—Saks vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

—Oxford at Fort Payne, 7 p.m.

—B.B. Comer at Cordova, 6 p.m.

—Leeds vs. Helena, 6 p.m.

—Ashville vs. Boaz, 6:30 p.m.

—Springville at Dora, 7 p.m.

—Three-team jamboree at Coosa Christian High School, 6:30 p.m.

—Coosa Christian vs. Handley

—Pell City vs. Handley

—Coosa Christian vs. Pell City

—Cherokee County vs. Scottsboro, 7 p.m.

—Etowah at Arab, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

—Ohatchee jamboree

—Ohatchee vs. Sand Rock, 4:30 p.m.

—White Plains vs. Sand Rock, 5:20 p.m.

—White Plains vs. Spring Garden, 6:10 p.m.

—Westbrook Christian vs. Spring Garden, 7 p.m

—Westbrook Christian vs. Ranburne, 7:50 p.m.

—Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 8:40 p.m.

—Collinsville jamboree (all games will be two quarters)

—Collinsville vs. Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

—Pleasant Valley vs. Hokes Bluff, 6:45 p.m.

—Collinsville vs. Hokes Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

—Talladega County Central vs. Woodville, 6 p.m.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.