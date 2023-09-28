Prep football: Safety concern ends Bulldog football's Homecoming contest

Sep. 27—OTTUMWA — It started out as a night to remember for all the right reasons.

It ended as a night to remember for all the wrong reasons.

Ottumwa High School's homecoming football game was brought to a stunning and sudden end prior to the start of the second half on Friday night after gunshots were heard near Schafer Stadium during halftime festivities. One of the shots resulted in a ricochet that struck a piece of medal along the stadium's fencing, leading to the decision by officials to call off the remainder of the game due to a safety concern for both teams and fans in attendance.

"The police had not found anyone that was shooting a gun. There was a police officer from Marshalltown in their stands that heard something hit near the stadium," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "At that point, it was better to error on the side of caution."

The shots could heard coming from the vicinity of the northeast corner of the stadium, prompting the game officials to convene with school officials about how to proceed.

Both teams initially made their way out of their respective locker rooms to begin warming up for the second half even as discussions continued about whether the game could continue. After sending both teams back to their locker rooms, the discussions continued with both Goodvin and his son, Marshalltown head coach Adam Goodvin, joining in the conversation.

"It's unfortunate that happened," Adam Goodvin said. "No one is real sure if we kept playing what would happen."

That uncertainty ultimately prompted the decision to call off the rest of the game. The announcement was made as fans quietly and safely left Schafer Stadium.

"While there was no immediate threat inside the stadium, out of an abundance of caution and in agreement with the Ottumwa Police Department, the Ottumwa Community School District administration made the decision to call off our homecoming football game against the Marshalltown Bobcats at halftime of the game," the Ottumwa Community School District said in a statement. "This decision was not made lightly, but it reflects our commitment to prioritizing safety above all else.

"We understand that homecoming games are an important part of our school tradition, but when circumstances necessitate such actions, it is crucial to take them for the greater good of our community. We will continue to work with our law enforcement agencies as the safety of our community and our visitors is of the utmost importance."

The overall result of the game was in little doubt heading into the second half. Marshalltown (1-4) never looked back after opening the game with a 77-yard pass from running back Xayvion Anderson to Cory Smith, giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead just 20 seconds into the contest.

"We talked about it all week. That was going to be our first play of the game and we were going to go from there," Adam Goodvin said. "We had a real test starting the season the way we did. We challenged our kids and they responded well. We knew we had to change some things up and the kids executed. Momentum is a real thing and our kids rode it well."

That momentum continued to build after Ottumwa's leading rusher and starting punter, Koby Chanthalavanh, injured his ankle returning the ensuing kickoff by Marshalltown. Without Chanthalavanh, Ottumwa's offense went three-and-out and, after a penalty on an initial punt attempt, had the second kick blocked by the Bobcats resulting in a 12-yard touchdown return by Jonah Gomez giving Marshalltown a sudden 14-0 lead.

"To run one offensive play and be up two scores is awesome. I wish that could happen every week," Adam Goodvin said. "It's a credit to our staff and kids for the effort they put in the entire week."

Everything went Marshalltown's way on Friday at Ottumwa. The Bobcats scored six touchdowns in the first half including a 31-yard run by Tate Riang to open the second quarter, a 40-yard touchdown pass from Treshaun Brooks to Jacob Hayes, a hook-and-ladder from Hayes to Smith to Anderson from 56 yards out and a 91-yard kickoff return by Brooks in the final minute of the half responding to a 39-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Mitchell to Javen Rominger that put Ottumwa on the board.

All told, Marshalltown (1-4) racked up 410 all-purpose yards in the game with over 100 yards passing, over 100 yard rushing and over 100 return yards. Ottumwa, meanwhile, managed just 117 total yards of offense against the Bobcats with Mitchell rushing for 27 yards and throwing for 44 on just three completions in the loss.

"I knew we were going to get our faces kicked in like that," Ottumwa senior John Hardin said. "Everyone was messing around all week focused on all the other things other than the game. I tried telling everyone to stay focused and we never did."

Ottumwa (2-3) will look bounce back at Ames on Friday night, the first of three road games in four weeks to close out the regular season for the Bulldogs.

