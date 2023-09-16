Prep football roundup Week 3: Rogers quarterback Aaron Kinsey totals four touchdowns in win over Freeman

Sep. 16—From staff reports

Roundup of Friday's high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Quarterback Aaron Kinsey did a little bit of everything for unbeaten Rogers.

Kinsey tallied four touchdowns — throwing two touchdown passes, running for a 70-yard score and adding a touchdown on a kickoff return — to guide the Pirates (3-0) to a 31-20 nonleague victory over visiting Freeman (2-1).

Rogers plays its first GSL game of the season Friday at Pullman (2-1, 1-0).

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 34, Lewis and Clark 7: Bode Gardner caught two first half touchdown passes and returned an interception for a score to lead the Wildcats (3-0, 3-0) to a victory over the Tigers (1-2, 1-2) at Union Stadium. Gardner had 7 catches for 65 yards, while TJ Haberman went 15 of 23 for 199 yards.

Central Valley 28, Cheney 7: Danner Smith rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to power the Bears (2-1, 2-1) to a win over the visiting Blackhawks (0-3, 0-3).

Gonzaga Prep 53, Ferris 0: Jonah Keller rushed three times for 107 yards and with touchdowns and the Bullpups (2-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-2, 1-2). Isaiah Docken caught two touchdown passes for G-Prep.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 15, Colfax 14: Zayne Braun had eight catches for 73 yards with a touchdown and the visiting Lancers (1-2, 1-2) beat the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-3). John Largent rushed 16 times for 105 yards with a TD for Colfax

Northwest Christian 31, River View 12: Titus Spuler passed for one touchdown and rushed for another, and the visiting Crusaders (3-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 54, Northport 14: Andrew Moyer ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added two defensive scores as Wellpinit (2-0) defeated the visiting Mustangs (1-2).

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 42. Charlo (MT) 40 (2OT): Ollie Severs hauled in a two-point conversion in the second overtime and the Pirates beat Charlo (MT) in a nonleague game on Friday. Jett Slutter three for 397 yards with five touchdown passes. Boone Schmidt had three TD catches and finished with 123 receiving yards for Pomeroy.